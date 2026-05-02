No Words, Just Memes: Bengaluru Man's Farewell Email Has The Whole Office In Stitches

If you have ever struggled to write a farewell email, one Bengaluru man may have just cracked the formula. Skip the words entirely. Send memes. Bhavisha Bhatia, a Bengaluru-based professional, posted a video on Instagram last week recounting how her colleague signed off on his final day at work, and the internet has not quite got over it since.

Rather than the usual mix of gratitude, fond memories and carefully chosen words, her colleague sent the team a succession of memes. One announced that a farewell email was on its way. Another showed someone spending four hours hunting online for the right goodbye meme to send in a farewell email. The whole thing wrapped up with a breezy: "Okay brother, I'm leaving now. Remember me in your prayers."

Bhatia said she genuinely could not tell at first whether the email was real. Once it sank in, the floodgates opened. She replied with a meme of her own, reasoning that if he had sent one, the least she could do was return the favour. Teammates piled on quickly. One typed out a mock-serious response asking him to please write proper letters. Another dropped in a reference to the beloved Bollywood line, "Go Simran, go."

The best response, though, came from a colleague who quietly removed the manager from the thread before hitting reply all with a single meme suggesting that perhaps everyone else should quit too. Bhatia said she could not stop laughing. Neither, it seems, could much of the internet.