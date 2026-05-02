'He's Obsessed': Man Gets Slapped By Turtle Underwater, Video Viral

What began as an ordinary dive for travel creator Christopher Chang quickly turned into a viral moment when a sea turtle seemingly came out of the blue to confront him. In a now-viral video titled, 'I got slapped by a turtle', Chang captured the curious marine animal tailing him through the ocean before delivering a light slap and calmly departing the scene, leaving him confused.

"It started out as a normal dive. Then this turtle came out of nowhere. Normally, you see a turtle and he just kind of cruises and then does his own thing," explained Chang.

"But this guy was different. No matter where I went, I would look around, and I just kept seeing him in the distance. When you're spending time with a creature in the wild in his natural environment, you're not just observing, you're feeling. You can feel their energy and kind of sense their vibe. And this guy's energy was weird."

Chang noted that the turtle persistently approached him, appearing to seek interaction, which was highly unusual. Despite his extensive diving experience, he had never encountered such behaviour before.

"He kept coming straight at me, staring at me, almost like he wanted something from me. Over the years, I've had hundreds of turtle encounters, but never anything like this. This was getting crazy. He kept getting more and more comfortable around me and just swimming," said Chang.

"He's obsessed with me. After getting slapped. I decided to call it and wave the boat. I don't know what would have happened if I stayed in the water with him."

Check The Viral Clip Here:



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'Should Have Taken Turtle's Consent'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over one million views and hundreds of comments as social media users shared similar experiences and joked about the situation.

"He was like shut up. You make a lot of noise in someone else's home," said one user, while another added: "He's taking the video without Mr turtle's consent he has every right to do that."

A third commented: "Happened to me, I was watching and staying like 20 feet back in Kauai in snorkelling, and another one popped up right on me. I stayed still, and it came up and dapped me up, I swear to god."

A fourth said: "I got slammed in the back of the head by a small stingray when he jumped up on my surfboard as I was paddling out Hurt like hell, I thought I was hit with a frisbee hard until he jumped up again on my back and flopped around I realized what it was."