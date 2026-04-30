JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Sexually Abused 'Brown Boy Indian', Threatened His Career

Lorna Hajdini, an executive director at JPMorgan Chase's (JPMC) Leveraged Finance division, has been accused of sexual abuse, racial harassment and professional coercion by a junior male colleague, identified as "John Doe", according to a lawsuit filed on Monday (Apr 27) in the New York County Supreme Court. Referring to the married banker as 'Brown boy Indian', Hajdini is believed to have drugged him and even threatened his career when he refused the 'non-consensual and humiliating sex acts'.

In the lawsuit, the victim stated that the abuse began in the spring of 2024 after the two started working together. In one of the instances, as reported by Daily Mail, Hajdini dropped her pen on the floor, next to Doe's desk. While bending to pick the object, she rubbed the victim's leg and squeezed his calf before remarking, "Oh, you did play basketball in college? I love basketball players, they get me so wet."

The advances grew more explicit from here as Hajdini invited Doe for drinks and, upon refusal, allegedly issued a threat: "If you don't f**k me soon, I'm going to ruin you, never forget, I f**king own you."

The lawsuit further stated that in September 2024, Hajdini again threatened Doe if he did not have sex with her, and also berated his professional performance.

"I f**king own you! I will make you pay. Do you think you're going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner. You really think [management] want some Brown boy Indian leading originations? If you don't f**k my brains out tonight, I'm going to sabotage your promotion."

Despite being reluctant, Doe submitted to the encounter, fearing retaliation from her. However, his initial protests were overheard by a witness who was staying in the adjacent room, according to the lawsuit.

Hajdini later admitted to drugging Doe with Rohypnol, commonly known as "roofies' or the date-rape drug, as well as 'an erection-enabling pharmaceutical substance', to ensure he could perform during the coerced sexual encounters.

'Stop F**king Crying'

During one of the encounters, Hajdini showed up at the victim's apartment and made sexual advances. She removed her shirt, began fondling her breasts and racially insulted Doe's wife, stating: "I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn't have these cannons."

She forcibly removed Doe's pants and performed oral sex on him against his will. The victim began to cry, but Hajdini scolded him for failing to achieve an erection.

"Stop f**king crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You're a f**king douche bag who thinks he's hot s**t, but you can't even get your d**k hard for me? What the f**k is this?" she allegedly said.

Seeking Damages

In May 2025, Doe filed a written complaint to JPMC, detailing the race, gender-based discrimination and harassment, and a pattern of ‘severe sexual abuse' against him. The bank, however, denied his claims, stating that an investigation found no evidence to support the allegations.

Doe's attorney, Daniel J Kaiser, said his client has been left devastated personally and professionally by the treatment he was allegedly subjected to. While Hajdini is still employed at the company, Doe has been unable to find another job.

Kaiser said his client is seeking damages for lost earnings, emotional distress and reputational harm, as well as punitive damages and changes to the bank's practices.

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Who Is Lorna Hajdini?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hajdini holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Statistics from NYU Stern School of Business. A JPMorgan veteran of nearly 15 years, the 37-year-old currently serves as Executive Director for Leveraged Finance division.

Her previous tenure as vice president provided her with deep access to consumer and retail, pharma/medtech, logistics, and aerospace and defence sectors. She also attended the Private Equity and Venture Capital program at Harvard Business School Executive Education.

Before JPMorgan, Hajdini interned at the office of the medical director, then at Glazer Capital Management, and Tudor Investment Corporation.