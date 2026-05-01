AI Video Goes Viral On X Amid Lawsuit Over Allegations Against JPMorgan Exec

An AI-generated video recreating allegations made in a viral lawsuit involving JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini has surfaced online, drawing fresh attention to the high-profile case. The video, being widely circulated on X, visually recreates claims made in a lawsuit filed by a former colleague.

The lawsuit contains allegations of sexual abuse, racial harassment, coercion and professional retaliation against Ms Hajdini. However, the allegations remain part of an ongoing legal dispute and have not been proven in court.

The AI-generated clip is not authentic footage of the alleged incidents. Instead, it appears to be a dramatised visual reconstruction based on publicly available reporting and details from court filings.

The lawsuit, filed on April 27 in the New York County Supreme Court, accuses Hajdini, who works in JPMorgan's Leveraged Finance division, of misconduct towards a junior male colleague.

Lorna Hajdini has firmly denied allegations made against her in a high-profile lawsuit filed this week by a former JPMorgan colleague, stating that she never engaged in any inappropriate conduct and has never even visited the location where the alleged incident was said to have taken place.

The case includes allegations that the Complainant was subjected to abuse and coercion. It also refers to claims that he was drugged with substances such as Rohypnol and Viagra and threatened over his bonus. Daily Mail first reported on the case, citing details from a court filing that has since been withdrawn for corrections.

JPMorgan has strongly denied all the claims, with a spokesperson saying that a thorough internal investigation by its HR team and in-house lawyers found no evidence to support the allegations. The review included team phone records and emails. The spokesperson also said that while several employees cooperated, the complainant declined to participate and refused to provide key details to support the case.