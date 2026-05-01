Who Is Lorna Hajdini? The JPMorgan Executive Named In Lawsuit Over Workplace Allegations

A lawsuit filed in the United States has brought serious allegations against a senior banking executive, drawing attention to workplace conduct and corporate response.

Lorna Hajdini, an executive director at JPMorgan Chase's Leveraged Finance division, has been accused of sexual abuse, racial harassment and professional coercion by a junior male colleague, according to a lawsuit filed on Apr 27 in the New York County Supreme Court.

In the lawsuit, the victim stated that the abuse began in the spring of 2024 after the two started working together.

In May 2025, the victim filed a written complaint to JPMC, detailing the race, gender-based discrimination and harassment, and a pattern of 'severe sexual abuse' against him.

Lorna Hajdini has categorically denied allegations made against her in a bombshell lawsuit filed this week by a former JPMorgan colleague, saying she never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with the individual and has never even visited the location where the alleged assault supposedly took place.

JPMorgan Chase has denied the employee's claims, saying an investigation found no evidence to support his allegations. A bank spokesperson said a thorough internal investigation by the HR department and in-house lawyers, which included a review of team phone records and emails, found no evidence to support the allegations.

Who Is Lorna Hajdini

According to her LinkedIn profile, Hajdini holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Statistics from NYU Stern School of Business. A JPMorgan veteran of nearly 15 years, the 37-year-old currently serves as Executive Director for the Leveraged Finance division.

Her previous tenure as vice president provided her with deep access to consumer, retail, pharma/medtech, logistics, and aerospace and defence sectors. She also attended the Private Equity and Venture Capital program at Harvard Business School Executive Education.

Before joining JPMorgan, Hajdini interned at the office of the medical director, and later at Glazer Capital Management and Tudor Investment Corporation.

