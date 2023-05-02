Watch: School Principal Comes Face-To-Face With A Bear In US. This Happens Next

The video was posted on Facebook by the Nicholas County Board of Education.

The principal of Zela Elementary School in West Virginia came face to face with a dumpster-diving bear. Principal James Marsh was removing a latch from a dumpster outside the school on Monday morning when he encountered an unexpected visitor. The CCTV footage of the incident was posted on Facebook by the Nicholas County Board of Education.

Mr Marsh was trying to remove the bar lock which is designed to deter bears from breaking into eat food scraps. The CCTV footage shows Mr Marsh sprinting away from the bear as it scrambles out of the bin. Fortunately, the bear ran in the opposite direction.

The caption of the video reads, "Who says principals don't deserve hazard pay?"

Marsh said the bear must have managed to squeeze past the dumpster latch to get into the container and then found itself unable to escape once the lid closed behind it, UPI reported.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted 15 hours ago and has collected several hilarious comments on social media. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "They scared each other the bear ran faster than him."

Another user commented, "Aww poor guy.. I'm sure that man needs a new pair of drawers immediately."

"That bear was living his best bear life in there till someone trapped him and now he is free! off to write his autobearography," quipped the third.

The fourth wrote, "Can the principal bear the shock?"

"I have watched this over and over.....and have loved the look ...this is priceless," the fifth wrote.



