Did Ashok Gehlot Just Buy Land Rover Defender? A Clarification

A video of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot getting out of a White Defender car is viral on social media, weeks after he was requested by a supporter to change his old vehicle and get one of the luxury vehicles. In the video shared by a Congress worker, Mr Gehlot is seen walking out of a Defender car.

Amid speculations that he had finally changed his old vehicle, the former chief minister quickly clarified that he had not actually bought a Defender. This video is an old, official sources told NDTV, adding that it is from his Bikaner campaign during the Lok Sabha elections. Mr Gehlot is still very much using his old Tata Safari.

लो जी गहलोत साहब को अभी कुछ दिन पहले एक समर्थक ने कहा था कि आप भी डिफेंडर गाड़ी ले लो



इसके थोड़े दिन बाद ही आज गहलोत साहब डिफेंडर गाड़ी में नजर आये @ashokgehlot51 pic.twitter.com/kmDFMcpVcM — Rahul Saini Chomu INC (@RahulsainiINC1) August 4, 2025

The conversation over the high-end luxury car, Defender, had started weeks ago over a viral video featuring Ashok Gehlot.

Last month, when Mr Gehlot was driving back to Jaipur, he was stopped by a supporter on the outskirts of the city. The supporter, a tea seller, urged the former chief minister to upgrade his official vehicle, a Tata Safari Storme, to a Land Rover Defender, suggesting that it would "suit" him better.

To this, Mr Gehlot had inquired, "What's a Defender?"

The Land Rover Defender is a premium British SUV known for its rugged off-road capability, luxury features, and design.

"It's a great car," the man replied. "I see all the politicians, they change cars, five in a year. But I've been seeing you for 15 years. Wherever you go, you take the same car, with the same number."

Mr Gehlot asked, "Why, isn't this a good car?" to which he answered, "No, it's good. But sir, I don't feel good about it. You're my leader, I want you to have a nice car."