"Want You To Govern For 5 Years, You Suit Us": Ashok Gehlot To Bhajan Lal

Ashok Gehlot says he wants Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA who went on to become the Rajasthan Chief Minister, to govern for full five years, adding "he suits us", sending the political observers in a tizzy about the mixed messaging.

"I have sympathy for Chief Minister Sharma. Not everyone is as fortunate as him. It's been one and a half years since he took office. Rule for five years, brother -- who's stopping you? You suit us; Pandit Bhajan Lal suits everyone," said Mr Gehlot, a former chief minister.

"Why would we oppose him? We want him to govern well. But he must know his responsibilities," Mr Gehlot said.

Mr Gehlot, switching gears, attacked the BJP government led by Mr Sharma for allegedly letting the sand mining mafia run unchecked in the state.

"I would like to say that the bajri mafia appears to have got the better of the government. We did our best to stop illegal mining of bajri but there is a nexus that operates from top to bottom. Now, people are being attacked; police are also being attacked by sand mafia. So many incidents have been reported and the government is unable to stop it. That's the problem," said Mr Gehlot.

Mr Gehlot was commenting on the latest incident reported in Nagaur district's Riyabadi village on Monday night where local people protesting against sand mining were attacked.

The opposition merely raises people's concerns and the incumbent government would do well to heed the opposition, advised the former chief minister.

"Governance can't be run from Jaipur alone. You must visit the villages. Mafia elements are active, hooliganism is widespread, and grievance redressal systems have collapsed. The CM should demand a comprehensive IB report within 15 days -- identify which Collectors and SPs are conducting public hearings and field visits, and who are not. Act on that -- it will benefit the public," said Mr Gehlot.

"An MLA is saying that his house has been burgled three times. It was front page news, what does it say about common people then. Nobody is listening to the voice of the people," said Mr Gehlot, targeting the government.

The former chief minister also alleged that the BJP government in the state has been unable to take forward the health schemes of the previous Congress government.

"We are public property," said the former chief minister, adding "as MLA, MP and CM we belong to the people. I am trying to tell the chief minister that this is the truth about politics, you should become public property."

Mr Gehlot also spoke about his rapport with the Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"I've met him twice. When I was unwell, he came to visit me. After he became CM, he met me again. He told me he has 20 years of party experience and knows workers across Rajasthan by name. I saw energy in him and was hopeful he'd perform well. It's natural to take a few months to settle in -- but now it's been one and a half years," he said.

Reacting to the comments, Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore said that Ashok Gehlot is attempting to stay in the headlines out of an apprehension that "his political ground is slipping away".

"Gehlot once acted like a magician, but today, the BJP government in Rajasthan is working at the grassroots level. This government is not just here for five years -- it will last for many years to come," he said.

On Mr Gehlot calling the Chief Minister "pandit", Mr Rathore said, "It's a compliment to be called pandit as pandit means a man of wisdom and knowledge it is not caste specific."

Curiously, Mr Gehlot had earlier claimed that a conspiracy was brewing within the BJP to remove Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Congress observers say it could be more about Mr Gehlot remaining relevant in Rajasthan's political narrative. A return to home base Jodhpur, where he was greeted by crowds of supporters last month, and the political rapprochement, where he attended political rival Sachin pilot's father's 25th death anniversary event, could all be part of a profile rebuilding exercise.

Presently, Mr Gehlot does not have very many organisational responsibilities in the party. The post of leader of the opposition and state Congress president are with Tikaram Jully and Govind Singh Dotasara, respectively. Sachin Pilot has his hands full being the Congress' party in charge for Chhattisgarh.