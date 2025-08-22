After Leaving Mumbai, Anurag Kashyap Quit Drinking, Stopped Watching Hindi Films: "People In Mumbai Thought I Needed A Saviour"

Anurag Kashyap has embraced a new way of life after leaving Mumbai. As he's getting appreciation for his films in the South, Anurag Kashyap can now prioritise his health and good habits. Appearing on Sudhir Srinivasan's YouTube channel, Anurag Kashyap said people in Mumbai felt that he needed a saviour as he was going 'the RGV way'.

What's Happening

In March, Anurag Kashyap confirmed to The Hindu that he relocated to the South. He felt out of love with Mumbai as Hindi film producers are running after box office numbers, without upgrading their creative zeal.

"I went into a depression. I've come out of it. I'm enjoying myself now. One thing I did was, I stopped watching Hindi films. I started watching a lot of films from first-time filmmakers, I started watching a lot of Malayalam films," he said.

Sharing what he went through in Mumbai, Anurag Kashyap said, "Hindi filmmakers have been avoiding me, because they think I'm bad new, because they think I have no filter and I talk. They think that if they get associated with me, they might not get (to work with) some studio or somebody else will get upset. And I've come to a place that I'm inspired by, and people have so much love for me."

"Why am I in a place where I'm being told that people are talking about your alcoholism, people are talking about your depression, people are saying you're losing your way. They're trying to be my saviour and telling me what I must do to save me from myself," Anurag Kashyap recalled.

After moving to the South, Anurag Kashyap has found his peace of mind. "I don't have to deal with people. Automatically, I started exercising. Automatically, I started writing," he said.

He also opened up about facing mental health challenges following the abrupt shelving of his passion project, the series Maximum City, which he was developing for Netflix.

Anurag Kashyap's South Projects

Anurag Kashyap will be seen in Dacoit, where he plays a cop. The bilingual film, shot in Hindi and Telugu, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

He also received wide appreciation for his role in Rifle Club.