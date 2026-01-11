Prashant Tamang, <i>Paatal Lok 2</i> Actor And <i>Indian Idol 3</i> Winner, Dies At 43 In Delhi

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who became a household name after winning the third season of Indian Idol, died on Sunday at his New Delhi residence.

He was 43 and died after suffering a stroke.

A native of Darjeeling, born on January 4, 1983, Tamang lost his father early in life and later joined the Kolkata Police as a constable. During his service, he nurtured his passion for music through the police orchestra.

Raju Bista, Darjeeling And National Spokesperson, BJP, Mourns Prashant Tamang

Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling and National Spokesperson of BJP, said, "The untimely demise of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer and actor, has left the Gorkha community, along with the entire world of arts and music, stunned and heartbroken."

He added that by winning Indian Idol in 2007, Prashant made the Gorkhas of India proud and brought widespread recognition for the community. He also brought Nepali music and songs to the limelight.

"During the Indian Idol competition, he succeeded in instilling a sense of unity and pride not only in the entire Darjeeling hills, Terai, Dooars, Sikkim, and Northeast India, but also among the Gorkha community worldwide," he added.

Raju Bista shared that when Prashant participated in Indian Idol, he was serving in the West Bengal Police Orchestra.

"The passing of such a talented and gifted personality at a young age has caused an irreparable loss to Indian music and cinema, and especially to the Gorkhali community," added Raju Bista.

Prashant Tamang's Journey From TV To Cinema

Tamang rose to national prominence in 2007 after winning Indian Idol Season 3. The triumph led to the release of his album Dhanyavad and several overseas performances, establishing him as a recognised playback and live performer.

He made his film debut in the Nepali hit Gorkha Paltan in 2010 and went on to act in Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, Nishani, Pardesi, and Kina Mayama.

On television, Tamang appeared as a guest on Amber Dhara and later featured in Paatal Lok Season 2 in the pivotal role of Daniel Lecho.

More than his screen and stage work, Tamang is remembered for what he represented to the Gorkha community. His Indian Idol win became a defining cultural moment, bringing together Gorkhas across Darjeeling, the Terai, Dooars, Sikkim, the North East, and overseas, and giving visibility and confidence to a community that often felt overlooked.

