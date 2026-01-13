<i>Indian Idol 3</i> Singer Parleen Gill Breaks Down Remembering Prashant Tamang, Sings His Favourite Song For Fans

Singer Parleen Gill paid an emotional tribute to his close friend and fellow Indian Idol 3 finalist Prashant Tamang. He also addressed Tamang's fans and thanked them for their support throughout the reality show journey.

Parleen Gill Gets Emotional Remembering His Friend

In a video posted on his Instagram handle, Parleen said he had been with Prashant since day one of their Indian Idol 3 journey. He further expressed deep appreciation to the fans in Nepal for standing by his friend and helping him win the title. Overcome with emotion, he sang Yaaron, Prashant's favourite song, as tears rolled down his face.

"My brother, my friend, my forever. Never thought I'd sing your favourite song as a goodbye. Hope you're at peace, Prashant. You'll always live in our hearts....dosti," Parleen captioned the post.

'You Were More Than A Brother To Me,' Writes Parleen Gill

Earlier, Parleen had also penned a moving note on social media remembering the late singer-actor, who died on Sunday.

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Parleen wrote, "Can't believe I'm writing this today. From the day I first met you at the Indian Idol auditions... to watching you win our season and win all our hearts. I still remember me and Abhishek banging the walls with sticks, shouting our lungs out when your name was announced. It felt like we lifted that trophy through you."

Recalling the years they spent together, Parleen added, "From living together in Santacruz, then Malad, then Andheri... From travelling the world together...From Darjeeling, Nepal, Assam, Arunachal and so many more places...I saw your films, your music videos, your concerts, your success. I've literally lived a part of my life through you...You were more than a brother to me. I saw myself in you. As a person, as a soul, as a human being I haven't known anyone purer than you. Today it's a goodbye, brother. Go and win hearts in the afterlife too. You were, you are, and you will always be my idol."

Later, Parleen shared an unseen video featuring Prashant along with their close friends from the Indian Idol 3 days.

Prashant Tamang was last seen in Paatal Lok 2, where he played the role of Daniel Lecho, an assassin. He will also be seen posthumously in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan.

