Prashant Tamang Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 43: Factors That Increase Risk Of Heart Disease Among Young Adults

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang died on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 43-year-old shot to fame after he won the third season of Indian Idol. According to reports, Tamang felt unwell around 6AM on Sunday, however, he was reluctant to get medical help. Later, when he was taken to the hospital, he was declared dead. Tamang played a pivotal role of Daniel Lecho in Paatal Lok Season 2.

His sister, Anupama Gurung said, "He had gone to Dubai for a show and returned on Dec 27. He travelled to Arunachal Pradesh on Jan 7 and was back in Delhi the next day. We spoke over a video call that day - it was our last talk." She also said that "a day before his death, he spent time playing with his daughter and was with the family."

What is a cardiac arrest?

Cardiac arrest, also known as sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), is a condition wherein there is a sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm. This stops breathing and the individual becomes unconscious. If medical help is not provided immediately, it can lead to death. During a cardiac arrest, your heart isn't able to pump blood. This puts your whole body and organs at risk because they must constantly receive oxygen, and your blood delivers that oxygen.

A cardiac arrest is not the same as a heart attack. When an individual suffers an attack, blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked. On the other hand, cardiac arrest doesn't happen due to blockage. It is important to understand that a heart attack can cause change in the heart's electrical activity that can lead to cardiac arrest.

Factors that increase the risk of cardiac arrest

There have been several incidences of cardiac arrest among young adults. This increasing risk is attributed to modern lifestyle shifts and underlying conditions. Here are some of the key factors that increase the risk of cardiac arrest among young adults.

1. Sedentary lifestyle

Prolonged sitting due to desk jobs, screens, and commutes increases risk of obesity, insulin resistance, and arterial stiffness. This inactivity also weakens heart function and doubles cardiovascular disease risk, even if you workout occasionally. Young adults who sit for 10+ hours on an average daily face higher plaque buildup risk.

2. Unhealthy diet

Processed foods, sugary drinks, fried snacks, and irregular meals lead to cholesterol spikes, hypertension, and obesity. These food choices also lead to arterial blockages over time. Also, late-night eating patterns that are common in urban youth add to metabolic disruptions.

3. Chronic stress

Work pressure, academics, finances, and relationships increase cortisol levels and adrenaline, leading to hypertension and arrhythmias. Stress also impacts your sleep, worsens eating habits, and increases the risk of clots.

4. Smoking and vaping

Nicotine from cigarettes or vapes damages vessels, causes clots, and inflames arteries, multiplying heart attack odds by 2-4 times. Even though vaping is perceived to be "safer", it equally harms heart rhythm stability. Even occasional use can turn out to be lethal in young adults.

5. Substance abuse

Excess alcohol, stimulants, energy drinks, and binge patterns add stress to the heart, causing irregular beats. Pre- or post-workout consumption also increases arrhythmia risk. Combined with dehydration, these trigger sudden collapse in otherwise healthy individuals.

6. Sleep deprivation

Sleeping less than six hours every night disrupts metabolism, raises stress hormones, and increases blood pressure. Shift workers tend to suffer the most, with chronic short sleep increasing risk of heart disease.

7. Obesity and metabolic issues

Excess weight, often from diet and lifestyle factors, adds burden to the heart along with diabetes, hypertension, and other factors.

8. Genetic and undiagnosed conditions

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, or coronary anomalies can remain undetected, with sudden sporting events causing heart attacks and cardiac arrests. Family history or subtle symptoms like fatigue stay ignored.

Adopting 150 minutes weekly moderate exercise, balanced meals, stress management like yoga, and regular check-ups can reduce risks of heart diseases. Early screening for symptoms such as chest pain or palpitations can be beneficial.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.