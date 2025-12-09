Why Heart Attacks Spike In Winter: Doctor Explains Risks And Prevention Tips

Heart attack is one of the leading causes of death across the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. It says that an estimated 19.8 million people died from CVDs in 2022, and 85 per cent of these deaths were due to heart attack and stroke. A heart attack is a serious condition which occurs when there isn't enough blood flow to some of your heart muscle. Due to this lack of blood flow, the heart muscles begin to die. While there can be various reasons that affect the blood flow, in the majority of the cases, it happens due to blockage in one or more of the heart's arteries.

If blood flow isn't restored quickly, it can cause permanent heart damage and/or death, says Cleveland Clinic. While heart attacks happen throughout the year, its prevalence increases during winters. There are several factors that contribute to this spike. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Abhijit Khadtare, Cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune said, "Winter brings a noticeable spike in heart-related emergencies, with studies showing a higher incidence of heart attacks during colder months. The drop in temperature, combined with lifestyle changes and physiological responses, creates a perfect storm for cardiovascular stress."

Dr Khadtare says that understanding these risk factors is crucial, especially for individuals already living with heart disease, hypertension, or diabetes. He shares some of the factors that increase the risk of heart attack during winter.

Factors That Increase Heart Attack Risk During Winter

Vasoconstriction

One of the primary reasons why there's an increase in heart attack risk is vasoconstriction. This is a natural response wherein blood vessels narrow to conserve body heat. This increases your blood pressure levels, making the heart work harder to pump blood. For people with blocked arteries or poor cardiac function, this added strain can trigger a cardiac event. Cold weather also increases blood viscosity, which means the blood becomes thicker and more prone to clotting. This further increases the risk of heart attacks.

Reduced Physical Activity

Another important factor is reduced physical activity. Shorter days and colder conditions often discourage regular exercise. This leads to weight gain, poor circulation, and worsening lipid profiles. Also, winter holidays often come with indulgent meals that are high in salt, sugar, and fat - all of which can lead to sudden spikes in blood pressure or cholesterol.

Respiratory Infections

Respiratory infections such as the flu are also more common during winter and can lead to inflammation in the body. This inflammation can destabilise plaque within arteries, increasing the chances of blockages. People with existing heart conditions are particularly vulnerable during such infections.

Stress

Lastly, winter is associated with increased emotional stress. This happens partly due to holiday pressures, seasonal affective disorder, and disrupted routines. Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline can increase heart rate and blood pressure, all of which again strains the cardiovascular system.

Ways to Prevent Heart Attack During Winters

Here are some ways to prevent heart attack during winters.

Dress in layers to stay warm: Cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, increasing blood pressure and forcing the heart to work harder which increases heart attack risk. Wear multiple layers, hats, scarves and gloves to cover extremities and prevent heat loss, especially when you're outdoors. Avoid sudden strenuous activity: Tasks like shoveling snow or intense exercise in freezing temperatures can strain the heart abruptly. Try to warm up indoors first and take breaks during outdoor chores. You can also choose slow movements to reduce cardiovascular stress. Maintain indoor physical activity: Sedentary winter habits tend to increase your cholesterol and blood pressure. You can perform some low-impact exercises like yoga, stretching, or indoor walking. This can help to keep blood flowing without exposure to colder temperatures. Follow a heart-healthy diet: Eat omega-3-rich foods, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid heavy, oily, or salty meals as these can worsen blood pressure levels and clotting. Also, stay hydrated as it can help prevent blood thickening. Monitor health metrics: Make sure to regularly check blood pressure and consult a doctor if you notice any increase. Quit smoking and consume alcohol in moderation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.