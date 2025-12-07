Saffron In Water Or Milk? Nutritionist Reveals Which One Is Better For Stress Relief

Known for its vibrant colour and distinctive flavour, saffron has been a staple in traditional medicine and cuisine for centuries. This luxurious ingredient is not only valued in gourmet cooking but also celebrated for its therapeutic properties. One of its most common uses today is for stress relief, with many people turning to saffron for its calming and mood-enhancing effects. But when it comes to consuming saffron for better mental well-being, a common question arises: should it be taken in water or milk?

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee reveals that saffron is best consumed in milk rather than water. In a post shared on Instagram, she explains why. "When few strands of saffron are steeped in hot water, only water-soluble microactive compounds are released, namely the crocin. Those compounds help give the rich saffron colour. It is rich in antioxidants and has a very mild mood boosting effect," she says.

On the other hand, when saffron is steeped in warm milk, both fat-soluble and water-soluble compounds such as crocin, crocetin and safranal are released, which help elevate mood and induce calm. According to Anjali, this combination has a soothing effect on the body. "This benefits all these people who are suffering from anxiety or mild depression and who need a serotonin boost." Anjali concludes.

Benefits of Saffron

1. Powerful antioxidant properties

Saffron contains potent antioxidants like crocin, crocetin, safranal and kaempferol. These compounds help protect the body from oxidative stress and free radicals that can damage cells.

2. Improved mood and depression relief

Often called the “sunshine spice,” saffron has natural mood-boosting properties. Studies suggest it may be as effective as some conventional antidepressants for mild to moderate depression.

3. Relief from PMS symptoms

Saffron may help reduce both the physical and emotional symptoms of PMS. Its calming properties can ease mood swings, irritability and anxiety associated with the menstrual cycle.

4. Support for eye health

Antioxidants in saffron, particularly crocin, may help protect against age-related eye issues such as macular degeneration. Some research even indicates improved retinal function and vision.

5. Potential cancer-fighting properties

Thanks to its high antioxidant content, saffron may help fight cancer by neutralising free radicals. Certain studies suggest its compounds can selectively target cancer cells without harming healthy ones.

A warm cup of saffron milk may be a small daily ritual – but it could also be a gentle, natural way to support your mental health and overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.