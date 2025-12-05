"I Am A Gut Doctor And Here Are Eight Herbs I Use," AIIMS-Trained Doctor Reveals

The gut plays a crucial role in digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall health. It efficiently breaks down food, absorbs essential nutrients, and helps to eliminate toxins. A balanced gut microbiome is vital for a strong immune system, mental health, and even skin health. The importance of a healthy gut cannot be overstated. Diet plays a crucial role in supporting gut health. Certain herbs have been shown to support and boost gut health. Recently, popular gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, who is also known as the gut doctor, took to Instagram to share the list of herbs he personally uses for a healthy gut.

Best herbs for gut health

"I am a gut doctor and here are eight herbs I use for my own gut," Dr. Sethi wrote in the post.

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is well-known for its ability to reduce gut inflammation. Dr. Sethi highlights that it also helps promote healthy bile flow.

How to use: "Add to warm milk or curries to soothe from the inside out," he recommended.

2. Ginger

Ginger is both comforting and effective. It helps "relieve nausea, bloating, and sluggish digestion."

How to use: "I steep this tea daily, especially after heavy meals," Dr. Sethi revealed.

3. Fennel seeds

Often used as a mouth freshener, fennel seeds are a natural gas and bloating buster. They contain anethole, an essential oil that helps relax the gastrointestinal muscles and expel gas from the digestive tract.

How to use: Chew after meals or make a calming tea.

4. Cumin

Cumin helps break down complex foods and stimulates digestive enzymes, while its carminative properties can reduce gas and acidity. It "boosts bile and eases IBS cramps," said Dr. Sethi.

How to use: Toast it into your dals and veggie stir-fries.

5. Cinnamon

Cinnamon can stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, making it easier to break down food. According to Dr. Sethi, this comforting spice regulates blood sugar and calms gut mobility.

How to use: Add to oats, kefir, or sprinkle it on your coffee.

6. Peppermint

Peppermint relaxes gut muscles and soothes spasms, which can relieve symptoms like gas, bloating, and abdominal pain associated with conditions such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

How to use: Peppermint tea or capsules, skip if you have reflux.

7. Garlic

Garlic is a prebiotic which feeds the good gut bacteria and fights off the bad ones. It is also rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce chronic inflammation.

How to use: Works best when lightly crushed before cooking.

8. Coriander

Coriander is an antioxidant-rich herb that has many health benefits. It helps reduce bloating and gas. Additionally, it acts as a carminative, which soothes the digestive tract.

How to use: Add to curries and salads.

"Real gut healing starts in the kitchen. Use daily, rotate weekly," the expert concluded.

Incorporating these herbs into your diet can help promote gut health in many ways. However, it is important to combine these herbs with a balanced diet rich in fibre, plenty of water, and regular exercise for optimal gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.