Dermatologist's Guide To A Glowing Complexion: 6 Food Categories For Healthier Skin

You are what you eat, and your skin reflects that clearly. Dermatologist Surbhi Balani recommends certain foods to help achieve naturally glowing skin. She has shared a post on Instagram highlighting the connection between hydration, collagen boosters, and various readily available foods that contribute to a healthy glow. In the caption, she writes, “Glow starts on your plate. Feed your skin the nutrients it loves and watch the radiance show up on your face.”

Check out the highly nutritious foods for better skin according to the dermatologist:

1. Better Hydration

She reveals that better hydration results in a more radiant glow. For this, she recommends foods that can boost moisture levels, such as coconut water, watermelon, cucumber and oranges.

Why? According to the dermatologist, these foods boost hydration, making the skin instantly plumper and dewier.

2. Collagen Boosters

Surbhi suggests foods that boost collagen production in the body. Highlighting the nutritional reasons behind their effectiveness, she recommends consuming more amla and citrus fruits (rich in Vitamin C); berries (rich in antioxidants); and bone broth, which is a natural source of amino acids like proline.

Why? According to Surbhi, the Vitamin C and amino acid content in these foods support better collagen formation.

3. Acne & Inflammation Control

The dermatologist explains how certain foods can help control acne and inflammation. She suggests including more green tea, pumpkin seeds, tomatoes and turmeric in your diet.

Why? She says these foods “calm inflammation and reduce acne triggers”.

4. Brightening Foods

The dermatologist simply calls them "brightening foods" and recommends eating more papaya, pomegranate, carrots, and sweet potatoes.

Why? According to her, they are rich in antioxidants and beta-carotene, which help improve radiance.

5. Healthy Fats

Fats are not always bad for health. Surbhi's post highlights why one should incorporate healthy fats in their diet. She talks about the benefits of eating more avocado, walnuts, flax seeds and olive oil.

Why? She mentions that these foods “strengthen the skin barrier,” resulting in smoother, softer skin.

6. Gut Health

According to the dermatologist, to promote a healthy gut, you should eat more yoghurt, kefir, fermented food, and bananas.

Why? She explains that these foods support a healthy gut microbiome, which leads to fewer breakouts and a natural glow, ultimately improving skin radiance.

Pro tip from Dr Surbhi: "Skin glow is 70% what you eat and 30% what you apply. Start adding these foods daily, and your skin will show it."

Give your skin the nutrients it deserves, and watch how it naturally starts glowing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.