Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Twenty-five people, including tourists, were killed in a fire at a nightclub, the Birch by Romeo Lane, on Sunday. The fire at the popular party venue at Arpora village, around 25 kilometres from the state capital Panaji, broke out around 1 am, officials said.
“We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after visiting the site.
He said they will conduct a "detailed inquiry" into the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sawant about the situation.
“The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi posted on X.
Here Are Updates On Fire At Birch By Romeo Lane In Goa:
Goa Nightclub Fire News Today Live: Amit Shah Calls Incident Deeply Painful
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the loss of lives in a fire accident at a nightclub in Goa was "deeply painful".
He said the local administration is carrying out rescue and relief operations and providing the necessary care to the affected.
"The tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in Arpora, Goa, is deeply painful. The local administration is carrying out rescue and relief operations and providing the necessary care to the affected. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said on X.
Goa Nightclub Fire News LIVE: Video Shows Aftermath
Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Rs 2 Lakh Aid Announced For Victims
The Prime Minister's Office has announced an aid of Rs two lakh each for the victims.
The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the PMO said in a statement.
Goa Night Club Fire: PM Modi Speaks To Pramod Sawant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the nightclub fire "deeply saddening" and said he spoke to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant about the situation.
"The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi posted on X.
"Spoke to Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi said.
Birch By Romeo Lane Fire: Pramod Sawant Calls Arpora Fire "Very Painful Day" For Goa
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire and described it as a "very painful day" for the state.
After visiting the incident site, he ordered a "detailed" inquiry into the incident. He said they will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate "despite flouting safety norms".
