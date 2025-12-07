Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Twenty-five people, including tourists, were killed in a fire at a nightclub, the Birch by Romeo Lane, on Sunday. The fire at the popular party venue at Arpora village, around 25 kilometres from the state capital Panaji, broke out around 1 am, officials said.

“We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after visiting the site.

He said they will conduct a "detailed inquiry" into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sawant about the situation.

“The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi posted on X.

Here Are Updates On Fire At Birch By Romeo Lane In Goa: