Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links
5 minutes ago

Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Twenty-five people, including tourists, were killed in a fire at a nightclub, the Birch by Romeo Lane, on Sunday. The fire at the popular party venue at Arpora village, around 25 kilometres from the state capital Panaji, broke out around 1 am, officials said.

“We will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters after visiting the site.

He said they will conduct a "detailed inquiry" into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sawant about the situation.

“The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest,” PM Modi posted on X.

Here Are Updates On Fire At Birch By Romeo Lane In Goa: 

Dec 07, 2025 09:29 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Goa Nightclub Fire News Today Live: Amit Shah Calls Incident Deeply Painful

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the loss of lives in a fire accident at a nightclub in Goa was "deeply painful".

He said the local administration is carrying out rescue and relief operations and providing the necessary care to the affected.

"The tragic loss of lives in a fire accident in Arpora, Goa, is deeply painful. The local administration is carrying out rescue and relief operations and providing the necessary care to the affected. My sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said on X.

Dec 07, 2025 09:15 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Goa Nightclub Fire News LIVE: Video Shows Aftermath

Dec 07, 2025 09:10 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Goa Nightclub Fire LIVE Updates: Rs 2 Lakh Aid Announced For Victims

The Prime Minister's Office has announced an aid of Rs two lakh each for the victims.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000, the PMO said in a statement.

Dec 07, 2025 09:01 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Goa Night Club Fire: PM Modi Speaks To Pramod Sawant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the nightclub fire "deeply saddening" and said he spoke to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant about the situation.

"The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi posted on X.

"Spoke to Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi said.

Dec 07, 2025 08:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Birch By Romeo Lane Fire: Pramod Sawant Calls Arpora Fire "Very Painful Day" For Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire and described it as a "very painful day" for the state. 

After visiting the incident site, he ordered a "detailed" inquiry into the incident. He said they will take action against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate "despite flouting safety norms".

Dec 07, 2025 08:52 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Goa Fire News: 25 People Killed In Blaze At Birch By Romeo Lane Club

Twenty-five people, including tourists, were killed in a fire at a nightclub, the Birch by Romeo Lane, on Sunday.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Goa Club Fire, Goa Fire, Goa Nightclub Fire
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now