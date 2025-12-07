Caught On Camera: Goa Nightclub In Full Party Mode, Then Deadly Fire Began

When the deadly fire in Goa's 'Birch By Romeo Lane' began last night, about 100 tourists were enjoying a much-publicised 'Bollywood Banger Night'. A video from the popular club in north Goa's Arpora shows a dancer swaying to the beats of Sholay chartbuster 'Mehbooba o Mehbooba'. She is seen surrounded by musicians, and the crowd is heard cheering her on.

Suddenly, flames are seen over the console behind the dancer. Two people, apparently the club's staff, are seen rushing towards the console and removing a laptop from below the flames. Initially, the crowd does not seem alarmed, and someone even says, "aag laga di aapne" (you started a fire), as a compliment to the dancer.

READ: Narrow Exit, Palm Leaves, Big DJ Night: What Led To Goa Nightclub Inferno

But as the fire spreads, the musicians are seen leaving their instruments and walking towards safety. Within moments, the dancer, the staff, and those in the crowd start heading out. The flames are seen spreading rapidly through the ceiling.

Over the next few minutes, the blaze would engulf the nightclub, killing 25 people and injuring six others. The cause of the fire is not yet confirmed. According to witnesses and firefighters, the narrow entry-exit added to the confusion after the fire broke out. While many managed to escape, some tourists fled to the kitchen downstairs and were trapped there with the staff.

READ: Tourists Among 25 Killed In Massive Fire At Goa Club

The narrow entrance also made the rescue operation more challenging. Firefighters have said that the lanes leading to the nightclub were not wide enough for fire engines to pass through. So, the fire engines were parked about 400 metres away, and this complicated the rescue operation. Many of those killed in the tragedy died of suffocation, while others suffered critical burns.

#WATCH | On fire at a restaurant in North Goa's Arpora, claiming 25 lives, Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "This is an unfortunate day. For the first time in Goa's tourism history, such a big incident of fire has occurred. 25 people died...I reached the spot at 1.30-2 am, local MLA… pic.twitter.com/ABAqCDcXAB — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2025

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said such an incident has happened for the first time in Goa. "From my preliminary inquiry, it appears the fire started on the upper floor. Because the doors were very congested, some people managed to escape, but once the fire intensified, others could not get out. Many who moved towards the underground area died due to suffocation because there was no proper ventilation," he said.

The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry. "An FIR has been registered against the hotel's general managers and the owner, and arrest warrants have been issued. The inquiry will thoroughly examine whether fire safety and construction norms were followed," he said.

"Our entire team is working continuously on this. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims - may their souls rest in peace. The government will provide financial assistance to the bereaved families, and we will take every precaution to ensure such an incident never happens again," the Chief Minister added.