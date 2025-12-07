Tourists Among 25 Killed In Massive Fire At Goa Club

A devastating fire ripped through the popular nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane late last night in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in the deaths of 25 people. Early information shared by officials indicates that approximately 50 others have been injured and are currently receiving treatment at Goa Medical College.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims include three to four tourists and 19 members of the club's staff.

The incident occurred around 1 am, with cops initially suspecting that the fire was triggered due to a cylinder blast near the kitchen area. However, it has been ruled out. According to the Goa Director General of Police (DGP), cylinders were intact during inspection.

Officials noted the blast was reportedly so powerful that the flames engulfed the entire building within seconds, leaving little time for those inside to escape.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examinations, while official details regarding the number and condition of the injured are still awaited.

Rescue operations continued through the night, and authorities are working to identify the victims and inform families.

The Director General of Police has stated that the probe will also examine the club's safety measures, gas connection systems, and its emergency exit plan to determine whether there were any violations.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the scene and, after nearly two hours of intense efforts, the blaze was finally brought under control.

The nightclub has been sealed for now, and questioning of the owners and management is currently underway. As per initial information, the club had not abided by the fire safety norms.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant described the day as "very painful" following the tragic fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora.

Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa. A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people.



I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss.



Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 6, 2025

Chief Minister Sawant confirmed that he has ordered a full inquiry to determine the exact cause of the blaze, meticulously examining whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed.

Following the fire tragedy in the Goa club, BJP MLA Michael Lobo highlighted that while some victims were tourists, the majority were local workers employed in the restaurant's basement.

BJP MLA Michael Lobo says, "...I am disturbed because of the incident. There are 23 casualties, three women and 20 men. Some are tourists, while most are locals who were working in the restaurant's basement. We will need to conduct a safety audit of all…"

He also told reporters that most of the victims died from suffocation after running toward the basement.

President Draupadi Murmu conveyed her sympathy, stating she is "Deeply pained by the tragic fire incident in North Goa district resulting in the loss of precious lives."

President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 7, 2025

She added, "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength during this difficult time. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Following the fire tragedy in Arpora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow and extended condolences to the families.

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2025

Calling the incident "deeply saddening," the Prime Minister said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia payment from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the tragic fire mishap in Arpora.

PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 7, 2025

The Prime Minister's Office stated that the next of kin of each victim will receive Rs. 2 lakh, and the injured individuals will be provided with Rs. 50,000 as relief.