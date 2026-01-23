Searches Held In Delhi, Goa In Connection With Night Club Fire That Killed 25

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched search operations at multiple locations in Delhi and Goa in connection with the Arpora night club fire that killed 25 people in December last year.

According to sources, ED teams are conducting searches at at least 8 premises linked to the accused Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, including five locations in Delhi and three in Goa. The searches include residential and office premises of the Luthra brothers and Ajay Gupta, promoters of the club Birch by Romeo Lane.

Search operations have been underway since early morning as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to the alleged illegal functioning of the club and the role of its promoters. The probe is being conducted in the backdrop of the fire accident on December 6 last year.

ED searches are being carried out at several key locations, including premises in Outram Lines (Kingsway Camp) in Delhi, Tatvam Villas in Gurugram, and other associated properties in Goa. The agency is also searching the premises of the then Goa Sarpanch, Roshan Redkar, and Panchayat Secretary, Raghuvir Bagkar, who are alleged to have facilitated and issued illegal trade licences and no-objection certificates (NOCs) to the establishment.

In addition, ED teams are present at the premises of Surinder Kumar Khosla to examine the alleged money-laundering angle linked to the illegal conversion of khazan land (salt pan land) on which Birch by Romeo Lane was located.