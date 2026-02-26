Prosecution Sanction Filed Against P Chidambaram In INX Media Case

Probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted the prosecution sanction order against former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram before the Special Court in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

The sanction, granted by the competent authority on February 10, 2026, allows prosecution under provisions related to alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The order has been filed before the Special Court at Rouse Avenue to facilitate expeditious trial proceedings.

What Is The Case About

The ED began its probe under PMLA in 2017 based on a CBI FIR against INX Media Pvt Ltd, INX News Pvt Ltd, Karti P. Chidambaram, and others on charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption.

According to the agency, Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted to INX Media during Chidambaram's tenure as Finance Minister. Investigations revealed that alleged illegal gratification was sought and received through entities linked to Karti Chidambaram. Funds were allegedly routed through shell companies such as Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd and associated entities under his control.

The ED claims these funds were layered through complex transactions and later invested in companies, including Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd and AGS Health Care Pvt Ltd, eventually being channelled into assets in India and abroad.

Alleged Money Trail

The investigation found that Karti Chidambaram and associates allegedly acted on behalf of his father in matters related to FIPB clearance.

Proceeds of crime were routed through shell entities and structured across jurisdictions to conceal their origin. Funds were subsequently invested in bank accounts, movable assets, and immovable properties.

The total alleged proceeds of crime have been quantified at approximately Rs 65.88 crore.

Previously Rs 53.93 crore was provisionally attached in October 2018 and Rs 11.04 crore was attached in March 2023.

Both attachments were confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority.

Legal Proceedings

The ED had filed its prosecution complaint before the Special Court in June 2020, with the court taking cognisance in March 2021. P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, and eight others were named as accused. A supplementary complaint was filed in December 2024.

Following the November 6, 2024 Supreme Court judgment in Directorate of Enforcement vs Bibhu Prasad Acharya case, which held that prosecution sanction is mandatory in cases involving public servants under PMLA, the ED sought and obtained the required approval.

With the sanction now placed before the Special Court, the ED stated that the move is aimed at ensuring compliance with legal requirements and expediting the trial in the INX Media case.