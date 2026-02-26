Indian-Origin Doctor Told 911 Daughter Drowned In Pool. Autopsy Nailed Her

Months after an Indian-origin doctor was charged with killing her four-year-old daughter by drowning her in a pool at a short-term rental home in Florida, US authorities have released her eerie 911 call reporting the incident in June 2025. Investigators said Dr Neha Gupta, an Oklahoma-based paediatrician, enacted the call to cover up the little girl's death.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Gupta, 37, told investigators her daughter, Aria Talathi, got out of the temporary rental home and fell into the pool in the middle of the night. The paediatrician and her daughter were visiting Miami in Florida from Oklahoma when the incident took place.

The Call

"She was in the pool, I tried to save her, but I don't know how to swim," she is heard saying in the 911 recording released by authorities. "I tried to get her out."

"We were sleeping, and I heard some noise. She was in the pool, and I tried to save her, but I don't know how to swim. She went down in the pool," she told the dispatcher.

When asked if anyone else was there to get the girl out, Gupta said, "No, it's just both of us here...It's just me...I tried my best to get her out."

The dispatcher then asked her if the girl was awake, Gupta said, "No, she's at the bottom of the pool...She's not moving."

Gupta was then asked to try to pull her daughter out of the pool. But she asked the dispatcher when paramedics would reach their location.

"They're on the way, but you need to try to help her, find any way you can to try to get her out," the dispatcher is heard telling her.

The dispatcher then asked her about the dimensions of the pool and if the girl was on the shallow or the deep end. ""I think it's nine feet, I don't know how deep," Gupta said.

"Ok, you need to try to get her out, ma'am," the dispatcher said again.

"Yeah, I'm trying," Gupta responds.

Moments later, when police officers arrived, Gupta went to open the door for them. The officers were then heard getting her daughter out of the water.

The Case

Gupta told paramedics she had no idea how long the child was in the pool, estimating maybe 20 minutes.

But during the autopsy, no water was found in the girl's lungs or stomach, and it was determined she was dead before she was placed in the pool. Investigators believe she was smothered to death. Gupta was later arrested and remained in jail with no bond.

Gupta and her lawyers maintain that Aria's death was an accident. She is due back in court in May.

At the time of the incident, Aria Talathi's father had been seeking full custody, raising concerns about Gupta's mental state. He told police he had no idea his daughter was taken to Florida.