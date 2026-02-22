Doctor Highlights Mental Toll On Indians Facing US Visa Delays: "Their Parents Miss Them"

A doctor has raised concerns about rising stress levels among young Indians living abroad, particularly in the US, citing cases of students struggling with prolonged visa uncertainty and family separation. In a post on X, Dr. Sunita Sayammagaru noted that many students complete multiple degrees, including double master's programs, but fail to secure H-1B visas, leaving them in limbo.

Fear of not being allowed to re-enter the US keeps them from visiting India, leading to strained family ties and emotional distance, Sayammagaru said. Despite outward success, these individuals often carry deep, unresolved stress. The pressure to build a life abroad while missing family milestones takes a toll, with some even missing out on parenting their own children.

"They can't come back to India to visit their families as their return back is uncertain, so they stay put in USA. They get married there, they have children there. Their parents miss them. At the most they could attend their wedding in the USA or go and look after their grandchildren a few times. But then the elderly people refuse to visit once the grandkids are older as they get bored there," the post read.

"Despite this the young peoples' hearts beats for their country, India. They want to come atleast once and visit. And that is not possible. This causes stress. Superficially they act as if everything is fine, as if they are happy there in the USA, but deep down, they know the truth. Perhaps, that's the tradeoff they have to make to live abroad," Sayammagaru added.

See the post here:

Om Shanti to the departed soul. 30 is not an age to die.



But there are many such examples in Telugu speaking states where the young people have gone to USA, and can't get a H1B visa. They end up doing double masters, still the visa and a good job is elusive. They struggle...… https://t.co/bOp5Is5qoU — Sunita Sayammagaru 🇮🇳🇬🇧 (@drsunita02) February 22, 2026

She also highlighted the x+1 syndrome, where people keep postponing their return, thinking things might improve next year. The next year never comes, and hope turns into prolonged indecision, the doctor remarked. She also commented on how social pressure adds to the issue, with some fearing judgment if they return to India, as coming back from abroad is often seen as a failure.

"And even if they want to come, a few of them are scared of "India mein log kya kahenge" mentality? Some people even today think that returning back from abroad is a failure. I personally was asked so many times why did I return back to India 10 years ago. Was there a visa problem? Was there something else??," she added.

The doctor shared her own experience of being questioned about her decision to return from the UK, with people assuming visa trouble rather than personal choice.

"So many couldn't understand that I just was fed up of living in UK and wanted to settle in India....I was missing my family, and I wanted to be in their midst. I wish people understand that one will have problems in whichever country one lives. Countries abroad and even India, all have somenor the other problems. But in the darkest of times, what one needs is family support. And this should be heavily considered when one is making a decision to live abroad," the doctor concluded the post.