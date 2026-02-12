About Exile Act, Republican Bill That Can End H-1B Visa Programme In US

Amid President Donald Trump's anti-immigration push in the United States, a new bill has been introduced in the US Congress seeking to end the H-1B visa programme. Greg Steube, a Republican lawmaker from Florida, has introduced the Ending Exploitative Imported Labour Exemptions (EXILE) Act in the US Congress. The bill aims to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by terminating the H-1B visa system altogether, according to the US Representative.

"Prioritising foreign labour over the well-being and prosperity of American citizens undermines our values and national interests," Steube said.

"Our workers and young people continue to be displaced and disenfranchised by the H-1B visa programme that awards corporations and foreign competitors at the expense of our workforce. We cannot preserve the American dream for our children while forfeiting their share to non-citizens. That is why I am introducing the EXILE Act to put working Americans first again."

According to the lawmaker, if passed, the EXILE Act would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act by ending the H-1B visa programme.

About The H-1B Visa Programme

The H-1B is a non-immigrant temporary visa that US companies can get on behalf of their non-resident employees. It allows immigrant workers to stay in the country and work for up to six years. This class of visa is typically reserved for skilled workers in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and related fields.

Currently, there is a cap of 85,000 on the visas that can be issued in a calendar year. More than 80 per cent of recipients of H-1B visas are Indian or Chinese nationals, with priority given to younger workers.

The Trump administration, as part of a border immigration crackdown, has already significantly tightened its vetting of applicants for visas. including H-1B, ordering US consular officers to screen for any social media posts that may be hostile towards the United States.

In September, Trump also imposed new fees of $1,00,000 (roughly Rs. 89 lakh) on H-1B visas.