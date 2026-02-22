Video: US Sets Up Massive "Air Bridge" To Move Forces Towards Middle East

The United States has ramped up the movement of military aircraft towards the Middle East, as negotiations over a potential nuclear deal with Iran remain fragile. Flight tracking data reveal a continuous stream of aircraft transporting personnel, munitions, and equipment towards the region.

A Flightradar video opens with a global map, zooming in on the US and the Middle East. The screen displays icons representing fighter jets, refuelling tankers, and transport aircraft leaving US bases. The flight paths appear as a continuous stream, forming what is described as a digital ‘air bridge' across the Atlantic, passing over Europe and the Mediterranean.

The massive USAF airbridge to support future strikes on Iran continued overnight, with dozens of airlifters moving additional air defense assets and munitions into the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/qIqgc1YjFh — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 22, 2026

Several types of fighter jets have been deployed. F-16 Fighting Falcons from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aviano Air Base, Italy, and McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, have moved towards the Middle East, as per a report in Air And Space Forces.

F-15E Strike Eagles from RAF Lakenheath, UK, and F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, have also been deployed. These aircraft previously participated in strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and special operations, including last year's Operation Midnight Hammer.

US has moved support aircraft such as RC-135 Rivet Joint intelligence planes and P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Some RC-135s have relocated to the Greek island of Crete for security, while others are en route from Florida. Multiple refuelling aircraft, airborne command and control planes, and electronic communications aircraft are also joining the deployments.

The US Navy has increased its presence as well, Haaretz reported. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is in the Arabian Sea, accompanied by F-35C and EA-18 fighter jets. The USS Gerald R Ford, which recently operated in the Caribbean, is moving towards the Eastern Mediterranean with its strike aircraft.

These movements come amid growing tensions over Iran's nuclear programme. US President Donald Trump has demanded a new deal that would prohibit uranium enrichment, while Iran has said talks are underway but no agreement has yet been reached. US officials say the military is preparing for potential strikes, including targeting Iranian security facilities or leaders, and possibly even pursuing regime change if ordered.

Iran has warned that any attack will be met with retaliation.