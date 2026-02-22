2 Terrorists Killed In Major Op In J&K's Kishtwar, 2 AK-47 Rifles Recovered

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said.

The "Operation Trashi-I" broke out in the Chatroo belt around 11 am after the army, the police, and the CRPF received information about the presence of terrorists.

The terrorists were reportedly hiding inside a mud house on the foothills of a hill and opened fire on the approaching troops, leading to an intense gunfight.

"Displaying tactical precision, seamless synergy and resolute aggression, troops dominated the encounter site wherein two terrorists have been successfully neutralised," the Army's White Knight Corps posted on X.

Warlike stores, including two AK-47 rifles, have also been recovered, they said.

"The hunt continues - those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary," they added.

The Chatroo forest belt witnessed nearly half a dozen encounters between terrorists and security forces last month.