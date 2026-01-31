Big Op Underway In J&K's Kishtwar To Flush Out Jaish Terrorists

A fierce gunbattle is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district as Operation Trashi-I enters its 14th day.

The encounter started around 5.40 am on Saturday after security forces zeroed in on hiding terrorists, including Pakistan-origin commanders Saifullah and Adil, in Doglam area after a massive cordon and search operation in the area for last two weeks.

The terrorists opened fire on seeing the approaching troops, who swiftly took cover and retaliated. The intense firefight continues, with reinforcements rushed to the scene to tighten the cordon and prevent the terrorists' escape.

At least three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are reportedly hiding in the area.

Operation Trashi-I was launched on January 18 with the involvement of the Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police following coordinated intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

"During the ongoing joint Operation TRASHI-I, contact with terrorists was re-established in the early hours of 31 Jan 2026, in the general area of Dolgam by troops of #WhiteKnightCorps, @jmukmrpolice and #CRPF. Intelligence from all sources had been coordinated to provide inputs to execute the operation on ground. A cordon has been established and operations are in progress," a post on X by the White Knight Corps stated.

On December 18, one army soldier was killed and seven other soldiers were injured during an encounter with terrorists in Chatroo area of Kishtwar.

Since then a massive operation is underway and senior officers of the army and police are supervising the coordinated anti- terrorist operation spread over the rugged and treacherous mountains in the region. Drones, sniffer dogs and helicopters have also been deployed as part of the operation.

Since the launch of the operation, one paratrooper has been killed and eight soldiers have been injured.

Internet services have been suspended within a 6-kilometre radius.

Saifullah and Adil have been reportedly operating in the area for two years, using natural caves and fortified bunkers as hideouts. A major breakthrough was recently achieved in Singhpora, where a terror hideout was busted, revealing stockpiles of food and supplies.