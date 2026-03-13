Non-Bailable Warrant Against Farooq Abdullah Recalled By Srinagar Court

A court in Srinagar has, within hours, recalled a non-bailable warrant that it had issued against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in a case related to a multi-crore scam linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, had issued the non-bailable warrant against the former chief minister on Thursday, rejecting his plea for exemption from personal appearance in the case.

Counsel Ishtiyaq Khan informed the court that Abdullah was unable to appear in person following an assassination attempt in Jammu on Wednesday.

He could join the proceedings through virtual mode, the court observed.

The counsel later filed a fresh application stating that Abdullah has been in a state of shock after the attack and, therefore, may not be able to appear in person or virtually. He also stated that people have been visiting him following the attack.

Based on the fresh application, the court recalled the non-bailable warrant.

The court had fixed March 12 for framing of charges against Abdullah and other accused for alleged misappropriation of funds in the J&K Cricket Association. The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the case in 2018 and since then trial could not be started due to a delay in framing of charges.

The multi-crore scam occurred in the JKCA between 2001 and 2011 when Abdullah was its president. The veteran leader had denied the allegations and claimed he was being dragged into the scam to tarnish his image.

The court has fixed March 30 as the next day of hearing.