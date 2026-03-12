"Heard A Cracker Sound": Farooq Abdullah To NDTV On Assassination Attempt

A day after he survived an assassination attempt, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah narrated how the incident unfolded at the wedding ceremony of a party functionary's daughter in Jammu yesterday. Speaking to NDTV, the J&K National Conference (JKNC) chief said that he had heard only a crackling sound and was then rushed to his car.

"When I was leaving for home after meeting the bride, I heard a firecracker sound, and it seemed usual since it was a wedding. I didn't know anything then. I was quickly put in a car and told that a man with a pistol fired two bullets," recounted the veteran politician.

The attacker has been identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal. He approached Abdullah from behind and took aim at the leader, CCTV visuals showed yesterday. He did pull the trigger, but had been pushed away by the security by then. The bullet missed the target, and Abdullah escaped unhurt.

"One of our security guards pulled his hands, so he got destabilised and his pistol aimed upwards. The guard then got hold of the pistol. That's so much I have heard after I came home," he narrated.

Jamwal was caught and thrashed after the incident and was taken into custody soon after. Appearing to have no remorse, the 65-year-old attacker later told the police he had been waiting for this moment for 20 years.

Abdullah said he didn't know Jamwal and wasn't aware of his motive.

"I don't know what his motive was. I never did anything wrong to anyone. Whoever came to me, when I was the chief minister, I tried to get rid of their problems. I never had hate for anyone in my heart," he told NDTV.

The politician was also all praises about the role of security personnel. "I have no words," he exclaimed, expressing his gratitude to the local police, security officers, and the NSG commandos deployed for his security.

He also recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had dialled him last night after the attempt on his life.