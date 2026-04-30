Himanta Sarma Like "Constitutional Cowboy": Pawan Khera's Bail Hearing

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea for anticipatory bail in a criminal case against him over allegedly defamatory remarks he made about Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar reserved its decision on the plea after the Congress leader submitted that if he doesn't get anticipatory bail in a registered case against him, then the very purpose of pre-arrest bail is gone.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Khera, said the allegations against him are a matter of trial and it was not necessary to humiliate him by arrest.

He submitted that out of the total sections invoked against him, some are bailable while others don't require his arrest.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Assam government, opposed the plea and said Khera showed fake and doctored copies of passports of the chief minister's wife.

He said Khera has been absconding and releasing videos and all the allegations about the chief minister's wife holding multiple citizenships are false.

Khera has challenged the April 24 order of the Gauhati High Court refusing to grant him anticipatory bail.