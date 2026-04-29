Elections 2026, Poll of Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Assembly elections in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are reaching their conclusion, with the final phase of polling in West Bengal scheduled to wrap up by 6 PM today.

Once voting concludes, the focus will quickly shift to exit poll predictions for the five states and Union Territory begin to emerge. As the curtains come down on this significant electoral exercise today, anticipation is building around the exit poll results.

Warning: Exit polls are not always accurate.

Can the BJP dislodge the Trinamool Congress in Bengal? Will actor-turned-politician Vijay manage to break into the traditional DMK-AIADMK voter base in Tamil Nadu? What do the numbers hold for Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry? The polling saw nearly 17 crore voters cast their ballots across 824 assembly constituencies. While Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry voted on April 9, ballots were cast in Tamil Nadu on April 23. In West Bengal, the first phase was held on April 23, and the second and final phase is currently underway. Exit polls are expected to be broadcast starting 6:30 PM, soon after polling ends at 6 PM.

Here Are Live Updates On The Exit Polls: