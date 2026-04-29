Poll Of Exit Polls: BJP Rises In Bengal, Trinamool Holds; UDF Takes Kerala From LDF

The numbers have started trickling in, and a picture indicative of who would be the winners of the assembly elections in three states and one Union Territory is slowly taking shape. Exit poll data for West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry has landed. Now, we look at what the poll of exit polls say.

Assam

A poll of exit polls shows the BJP and allies winning 93 seats in Assam, while the Congress and partners may take home 26 seats. Assam has 126 seats.

Tamil Nadu

A poll of exit polls shows the DMK and allies winning 128 seats, while the AIADMK and allies takes home 86 seats. Actor Vijay's new party TVK is forecast to win 17 seats. Tamil Nadu has 234 seats.

Kerala

A poll of exit polls shows the UDF winning 78 seats in Kerala, while the LDF is likely to win 58. Kerala has 140 seats.

West Bengal

A poll of exit polls shows the Trinamool Congress and allies winning 146 seats in West Bengal, while the BJP and allies are likely to win 140. West Bengal has 294 seats.

Puducherry

A poll of exit polls shows the NRC and allies winning 17 seats, and the Congress and partners getting 9 seats in Puducherry. The TVK is likely to win 2 seats. Puducherry has 30 seats.