Big Relief For Karisma Kapoor's Children In Sunjay Kapur Property Row

The Delhi High Court has ordered the assets of businessman Sunjay Kapur - who died in London in June last year and left behind an inheritance worth Rs 30,000 crore - be preserved amid a bitter and unseemly family dispute between his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, and Kiaan and Samaira Kapoor, his children from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor.

Kiaan and Samaira have accused Priya Kapur of forging a will attributed to Sunjay Kapur and of filing an incomplete list of assets; the list allegedly excludes expensive horses used for polo and luxury wristwatches from brands such as Rolex.

The children have also claimed that several immovable properties and high-value paintings owned by Sunjay Kapur - as part of larger Kapur family assets - are not included in the list submitted to the court by Priya Kapur.

This afternoon, the court said Sunjay Kapyr's assets “need to be preserved… should not be dissipated” and granted an interim injunction restraining Priya Kapur from selling them. The court also restrained operation of his bank accounts.

The onus, the court said, is on Priya Kapur to dispel suspicions over the will. It added Karisma Kapoor's children had established a prima facie case and it would be an “injustice” if no action were taken and the will is later proven to be fake.

The broader dispute — which also includes clashes between Priya Kapur and Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, as well as his sister, Mandira Kapur — has been marked by sharp exchanges.

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In November, the children were described as “a wealthy Oliver Twist, who wants more”.

Sunjay Kapur, 53, died while playing polo in London on June 12 last year.

The cause of death was initially listed as cardiac arrest, though there were reports of an anaphylactic shock. His mother later suggested a “transnational conspiracy” behind his death. However, in August, British medical authorities confirmed he died of natural causes, citing left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease.