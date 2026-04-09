Amid Estate Dispute, Sunjay Kapur's Mother Says She Is In Touch With Karisma Kapoor's Children

Rani Kapur, the mother of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has spoken about the ongoing legal dispute and said she remains in touch with Sunjay's children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor.

Details

Amid the continuing family dispute over the Rs 30,000 crore Kapur estate, Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, spoke about her relationship with her grandchildren.

Speaking about Priya Kapur and the ongoing legal battle, she told ANI, "She (Priya Kapur) wouldn't have had the guts to have a dispute if Sunjay Kapur had been alive today. When Sunjay was alive, she didn't have the guts to say anything. I was very close to Sunjay. He never went on a holiday without me... He never left me alone..."

Revealing that she remains in contact with Karisma Kapoor's children, Rani told the news agency, "He was married to two wonderful women from good families. He has two children from his second wife, whom I see frequently."

Background

The estate of Sunjay Kapur is currently receiving attention due to a legal dispute associated with it. The matter came to light after Karisma Kapoor's children approached the Delhi High Court, alleging that Priya Sachdev Kapur had forged his will.

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, while playing polo in London. His cremation was held on June 19 at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi, with close family members and associates in attendance.

He was the chairman of Sona Comstar and was previously married to actor Karisma Kapoor. The former couple have two children together, Samaira and Kiaan. Following their divorce in 2016, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, and the couple have a son, Azarias. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, from her earlier marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

At present, legal disputes over Sunjay Kapur's multibillion-dollar estate are ongoing between his children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev Kapur.



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