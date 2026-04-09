<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> In Legal Trouble After Trimurti Films Sues Aditya Dhar For 'Unauthorised' <i>Tirchi Topiwale</i> Use

Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against filmmaker Aditya Dhar's production banner, B62 Studios, alleging that the song Tirchi Topiwale was used in Dhurandhar 2 without 'authorisation,' as reported by Bar and Bench.

Details

The dispute concerns the rights to Tirchi Topiwale, a song originally composed by Kalyanji-Anandji with lyrics by Anand Bakshi for the 1989 film Tridev. The track was sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee.

As reported by Bar and Bench, Trimurti Films has alleged that the song, or a version substantially similar to it, has been used in Dhurandhar 2 in the song Rang De Lal without obtaining the necessary licences or permissions.

The report, citing sources familiar with the case, said the company has claimed ownership and control over the relevant rights in both the musical composition and the sound recording. "It has alleged that the use amounts to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public," read the report.

The suit seeks an injunction to restrain any further use of the song, along with damages and other related reliefs. Trimurti Films has also raised concerns over the song's potential commercial exploitation through theatrical releases, streaming platforms, and promotional material, the report added.

Dhurandhar 2 incorporates portions of the original song in Rang De Lal, which also features new lyrics and fresh vocals. The updated version has been remixed and composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The lyric video for the song, released on YouTube by T-Series, credits the original composers and singers.

In the music credits for Rang De Lal, Kalyanji-Anandji are listed alongside Shashwat Sachdev. Amit Kumar is credited as a singer along with Jasmine Sandlas, Afsana Khan, and Reble, while Anand Bakshi is credited as a lyricist alongside Jasmine Sandlas and Reble.

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in net domestic collections in India. The film was released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ranveer Singh plays the lead role, while R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor feature in key roles.



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