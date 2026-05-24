<i>Leo</i> To <i>Karuppu</i>: Trisha Reacts To Being 'The Common Factor' In Vijay, Suriya, And Ajith's Biggest Hits

May seems to be treating Trisha Krishnan very well. After celebrating her 43rd birthday earlier this month, the actor now has another reason to smile - and it's all about box office glory.

Trisha recently reacted to a fan post that pointed out an impressive milestone in her career. The post highlighted that she has been part of the highest-grossing films of three Tamil stars - Vijay, Ajith Kumar, and Suriya - making her the "common factor" behind their biggest blockbusters.

On Sunday, the actor re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a heart emoji.

The fan-made post featured Trisha alongside Vijay in Leo, Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly, and Suriya in Karuppu. It read: "Vijay's Highest Grosser (Leo), Ajith's Highest Grosser (GBU), Suriya's Highest Grosser (Karuppu). The Common Factor!!"

The numbers certainly back the claim. In 2023, Trisha starred opposite Vijay in Leo, which went on to earn over Rs 605 crore worldwide, becoming the actor's biggest hit. Two years later, her film Good Bad Ugly with Ajith crossed Rs 248 crore globally, making it his top grosser. And now, with Karuppu crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, it has officially become Suriya's highest-grossing film too.

Three stars. Three blockbusters. One Trisha.

Trisha Shares Karuppu BTS Photos

A few days ago, Trisha shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Karuppu. What stood out in the post was her loaded caption, which mentioned the word "win."

She wrote, "My magical May said, one more for the win. Just God Things." The internet was quick to connect the dots, suggesting Trisha was referring to actor-turned-politician Vijay's victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election this month.

Vijay And Trisha's Relationship Rumours

Vijay and Trisha are one of Kollywood's hit pairs. From their first commercially successful collaboration in Ghilli to films like Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi, they have proved the pull of the onscreen pair time and again.

After a 15-year gap, the pair reunited on screen in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Going by the internet buzz, Vijay and Trisha have often been linked together on social media in recent months. But neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the ongoing speculation.

Meanwhile, Vijay's wife, Sangkeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce in December 2025.

ALSO READ: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's Film Is At Rs 217 Crore Worldwide