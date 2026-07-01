Kangana Ranaut Schools Ram Kapoor Over His Attitude On <i>Lock Upp 2</i>: 'Don't Defend Yourself'

Kangana Ranaut entered the reality show Lock Upp Season 2 as 'Janta Ki Awaaz', joining Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

As she interacted with the contestants, she schooled popular television actor Ram Kapoor over his attitude on the show.

Kangana told the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor that if he wished to improve himself, he should stop defending his actions.

She told Ram, "Ramji, you shouldn't have taken the game so seriously. And if you think that you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity?"

Defending himself, he replied, "When the time comes, I will own my truth as well as, or better than, anybody here."

Giving him another warning, Kangana said, "Don't defend yourself if you want to improve."

Before this, Ram had received a similar reality check from Farah Khan.

During the "chargesheet" segment, Farah pointed out that despite usually being the lead in every project, Ram had faded into the background in Lock Upp Season 2.

"I want to ask you, in every show you do, you're playing the lead. But after coming here, you have become a background actor," the filmmaker told Ram.

However, Ram did not take the feedback positively and casually raised his hand as if to stop her from speaking.

Seeing this, Farah responded, "From what I can see, I don't want this Ram. It is not funny."

Still not budging, Ram said, "For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this."

Trying once again, Farah said, "What you are doing, this lecturing, you're not like that at all."

However, Ram continued to remain stubborn. "Toh nikaal do. I am not going to change. I am the way I am," he said.

Farah then made a light-hearted remark, saying, "Those people who don't change become dinosaurs," to which Ram replied, "I will become a dinosaur."

The second season of Lock Upp premiered on June 27

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