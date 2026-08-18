Years After Divorce, Manju Warrier And Dileep Make Rare Joint Appearance

Manju Warrier and Dileep have been seen at the same public event in Kerala, bringing the former couple into focus again. A video, shared by Cine Hub on Instagram, shows the two arriving at the inauguration of producer Listin Stephen's new theatre. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the theatre.

Several other Malayalam film stars were also present, including Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Kunchacko Boban, Naren, Aditi Ravi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Navya Nair, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Basil Joseph. However, Manju and Dileep's appearance at the same venue quickly caught attention online.

The two got married in 1998 and later separated. Their divorce was finalised in 2015.

Their history has remained in public discussion over the years, particularly because of the 2017 actor sexual assault case involving Dileep.

What Happened In The 2017 Case?

The case dates back to February 17, 2017. A Malayalam actor was travelling in a car when a group of men allegedly forced their way into the vehicle. She was assaulted and held inside the car for nearly two hours.

The police arrested several people in connection with the incident. The investigation later took a major turn when Dileep was arrested in July 2017. The prosecution alleged that prime accused Sunil NS, also known as Pulsar Suni, had sent Dileep a letter from jail.

Dileep was accused of being part of a larger conspiracy behind the assault. He denied the allegations and maintained that he had been falsely implicated.

The trial continued for years before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court delivered its verdict in December 2025. Dileep and three others were acquitted, while six accused were found guilty. Sunil NS, who was accused of directly carrying out the assault, was among those convicted.

Following the verdict, Manju said that justice for the survivor remained incomplete and that those behind the alleged planning of the crime should also be held accountable. Dileep, meanwhile, rejected the allegations against him and claimed that a conspiracy had been created to damage his career and reputation.