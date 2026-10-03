<i>Fast & Furious</i> Franchise Expands To TV With New Spinoff Series, To Release In 2028

The Fast & Furious franchise is expanding beyond the big screen with a new television spinoff series. As per Variety, Peacock has greenlit a new scripted TV series based on the franchise. It is slated to premiere in 2028, coinciding with the next film instalment, Fast Forever, set to hit theatres on March 17 of the same year.

Franchise star Vin Diesel will serve as the executive producer on the television series. He will be joined by Sam Vincent of Race, Original Film's Neal H Moritz and Pavun Shetty, as well as Chris Morgan of Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan Productions. Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman will take on multiple roles on the series, serving as co-showrunners, writers of the pilot episode and executive producers.

Back in May, Vin Diesel had announced that a Fast & Furious scripted series was in development during NBCUniversal's Upfront event in New York. The actor said, "As you all know, we are very precious about these movies but over the last decade, we've realised that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories and for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space.”

Vin said he became more open to the idea after Universal Studios chief Donna Langley took charge of NBCUniversal's television operations last year. “That's when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family will be protected in the TV space,” he said.

The Fast & Furious franchise has earned more than $7 billion at the global box office with 11 films, making it one of Universal's most successful cinematic properties.

The next instalment, Fast Forever, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 17, 2028. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film will follow 2023's Fast X.

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