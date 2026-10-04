"Was The Question Related To Event?": Arbaaz Khan Walks Off After Being Asked About Salman Khan At Mumbai Event

Arbaaz Khan recently attended a jewellery brand event in Mumbai, where he was approached by the media for a few questions. While the actor appeared to be responding to their queries, the situation turned awkward after a member of the paparazzi asked him about his brother, Salman Khan.

In the video, a paparazzo can be heard asking Arbaaz about Salman Khan's recent remarks on trolls. However, the interaction seemed to turn awkward as soon as Salman's name was mentioned.

Arbaaz chose not to address the question and instead said, “Excuse me… Thank you, thank you,” before moving ahead to pose for photographs. He later turned back towards the paparazzi and asked, “Jewellery se related tha? Aaj ke event se related tha woh sawal? [Was it related to jewellery? Was that question related to today's event?]”

What Did Salman Khan Say About Trolls?

Salman Khan recently came to the defence of his younger brother Sohail Khan after social media users mocked him over his changing appearance. During one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 20, Salman addressed the issue of body-shaming and urged people to look at themselves before passing comments on someone else's appearance.

“Pehle apne aap ko dekho. Yeh aap log joh comment karte ho na, jiske upar, kisi ke upar joh bhi karte ho, pehle apni shakal dekh lo, apna jism dekh lo, uske baad karna yeh. Apne ma baap ko dekh lo pehle, unki sehat dekh lo, phir baat karna. Ek samajh mein aata hai ke you lost weight or put on weight, we do understand, but mazak udana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar, har ek ke upar. [“Look at yourselves first. You people who leave comments about anyone, regarding anything. Take a good look at your own faces and bodies before doing so. Look at your parents and their health first, then speak. We understand, losing or gaining weight happens, but making fun of Sohail, Varun, or anyone else,]" he said.

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen in the 2026 film Bihu Attack. The film also featured Dev Menaria, Daisy Shah, Rahul Dev, Raza Murad, Yukti Kapoor, and Hiten Tejwani.

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