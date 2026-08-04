Sshura Khan Shares Emotional Birthday Video For Arbaaz Khan: "Singing On A Hospital Bed Post Surgery?"

Sshura Khan took to Instagram to share a video of Arbaaz Khan on his birthday. As the reel begins, he is seen dancing to the song Mohabbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai from Trishul, with a glimpse of their daughter Sipaara Khan. He is then shown on a hospital bed after surgery, still keeping his spirits high as he lip-syncs to Kya Hua Tera Vaada.

Sshura Khan put up a heartfelt birthday post alongside the video, "From dancing for me to dancing for our daughter - clearly, retirement is not an option. Singing on a hospital bed post-surgery? Even recovery needs entertainment."

She added, "You've made life happier, crazier, and definitely never boring. Happy Birthday, Arbaaz... my favourite human and our favourite entertainer. Keep the performances coming... we're your biggest fans! We love you."

Arbaaz Khan replied, "My best audience. Happy wife, happy life."

About Arbaaz Khan And Sshura Khan

Arbaaz and Sshura got married on December 24, 2023, in a private nikah ceremony held at Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai home. Following the wedding, Arbaaz announced the happy news on Instagram, writing, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!”

Their ceremony was a close-knit affair which only close friends and family members in attendance.

Arbaaz has embraced fatherhood again after nearly twenty years. He is already dad to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from his earlier marriage to Malaika Arora. Despite their divorce, Arbaaz and Malaika continue to share a cordial relationship and co-parent their son, Arhaan.

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