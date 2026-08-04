Why Imran Khan Returned To Acting After 10 Years With <i>Adhure Hum Adhure Tum</i>

Actor Imran Khan is returning to the big screen after a decade with Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.

The actor, last seen on screen in Nikkhil Advani's 2015 film Katti Batti, also starring Kangana Ranaut, will next be seen in a new-age love story.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Imran confirmed that he has finished shooting the film, adding Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is his first movie in 10 years and will release on Netflix by the end of this year.

Imran said it is a "grown-up romantic comedy" that matches where he is in life today.

"It's for Netflix and is scheduled to come out at the end of this year. It's a grown-up romantic comedy... age-appropriate to where I am now," he said.

The actor also revealed that he worked with young actor Gurfateh Pirzada in the film. While the makers have not shared many details about the story, Imran described the project as a film he "had to make" after his long break from acting. "It's the one I simply had to make after 10 years," he added.

Imran has also revealed that his comeback film Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is directed by Danish Aslam, who earlier worked with him on the 2010 romantic comedy Break Ke Baad. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

"The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It's a natural progression. Danish and I now have collective life experience. He's been married, I've been through a divorce. It's just the film we should make 15 years later," he told Hindustan Times last year.

Imran became popular with his debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), opposite Genelia D'Souza. He later appeared in movies such as I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.