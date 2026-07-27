Netflix Executive Claims He Was Fired After Disclosing Prescribed Ketamine Use, Sues Company

A former Netflix executive is suing the streaming giant, alleging he was fired after revealing during a workplace trust exercise that he had undergone medically supervised ketamine therapy. Kevin Baillie, who served as Vice President and Head of Creative at Eyeline Studios, claims the disclosure during a company retreat eventually led to an internal investigation and the loss of his job, despite the treatment being legally prescribed and medically supervised, the New York Post reported.

According to the lawsuit, Baillie sought ketamine therapy at a clinic in Santa Barbara in late 2022 after struggling with clinical depression following the death of his mother. The treatment, he says, was administered under medical supervision and was intended to help manage his mental health.

Disclosure During Company Retreat

The lawsuit states that the issue surfaced during a company retreat in January 2026 at Sendero Ranch, a Northern California property owned by Netflix.

As part of a "vulnerability and trust" exercise, employees were encouraged to openly share personal experiences. Baillie says he spoke about his depression and the medically prescribed ketamine therapy he had received.

According to the complaint, he believed the conversation was taking place in a safe environment designed to build trust among colleagues.

Investigation and Dismissal

Baillie alleges that the company later launched an investigation into his comments. He claims that when he was questioned in March 2026, the discussion focused on the ketamine treatment in a way that suggested Netflix suspected recreational drug use rather than legitimate medical care.

The lawsuit further alleges that when he was dismissed the following month, a company attorney confirmed that the ketamine therapy had been one of the factors considered in the decision. Baillie also claims he was denied up to a year's worth of severance pay.

Other Allegations in the Lawsuit

The lawsuit says the investigation also examined allegations involving profanity and alcohol consumption during the retreat.

Baillie notes that during a previous performance review, he had been advised to reduce his use of profanity but was not instructed to stop entirely.

He also describes an incident at the retreat where he drank a Guinness while standing on his head after colleagues asked him to demonstrate a trick he had mentioned during a conversation.

In addition, the lawsuit alleges that alcohol consumption was common at company gatherings. Baillie claims Eyeline Studios CEO Jeff Shapiro frequently served alcohol at events, including bringing beer for employees during outings and keeping a personal bar in his office where drinks were offered after business meetings.

What Baillie Is Seeking

Baillie is asking for a jury trial and is seeking compensation for lost wages, emotional distress, punitive damages and other financial losses.

Netflix has not publicly responded to the allegations in the lawsuit.