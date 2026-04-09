"Ketamine Queen": The Indian-Origin Dealer Jailed For Matthew Perry's Death

An Indian-origin British-American drug dealer, known as the "Ketamine Queen" for supplying narcotics to Hollywood elites, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling the ketamine that led to the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, a dual citizen of the United States and Britain, was jailed on Wednesday for her role in the actor's 2023 overdose death.

Born in London and of Punjabi origin, Sangha was one of five people charged in connection with the death of the Canadian-American actor, who was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his luxury Los Angeles home.

Federal prosecutors said Sangha ran a large-scale drug operation from her upscale apartment in Los Angeles, supplying ketamine, methamphetamine and other narcotics to wealthy clients in the heart of America's entertainment industry.

"To cultivate her business, (Sangha) marketed herself as an exclusive dealer who catered to high-profile Hollywood clientele," prosecutors wrote in sentencing papers.

"As she told one customer in 2020, 'I'm really select with people,' and 'it's a very VIP circle of celebs.'"

Ketamine Sales To Matthew Perry

According to US attorneys, Sangha worked with a man named Erik Fleming to supply ketamine to Matthew Perry. The charges were based in part on Sangha's plea agreement.

Prosecutors said that in the month Perry died, Sangha and Fleming sold him 51 vials of ketamine. The drugs were given to Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's live-in personal assistant, who then provided them to the actor.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead at his Los Angeles home in 2023. His death deeply shocked fans around the world.

After learning from breaking news reports that Perry had died, Sangha contacted Fleming using the encrypted messaging app Signal, according to prosecutors.

"Delete all our messages," Sangha told Fleming.

Prosecutors said this showed an attempt to conceal evidence soon after becoming aware of the actor's death.

In a sentencing memo filed last month, prosecutors said Sangha had been running a "high-volume drug trafficking business out of her North Hollywood residence" since at least 2019. From there, she stored, packaged and distributed drugs including ketamine and methamphetamine.

They also said Sangha continued to sell "dangerous drugs" even after learning that ketamine she sold contributed to two overdose deaths.

Apart from Perry, prosecutors linked her to the 2019 death of Los Angeles resident Cody McLaury. McLaury died hours after Sangha sold him four vials of ketamine, they said.

Privileged Background

Prosecutors argued that Sangha came from a privileged background and was well educated, yet chose to sell drugs out of "greed, glamour, and access."

She graduated from Calabasas High School in 2001, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Irvine in 2005, and later completed an MBA from Hult Business School in 2010.

"This was not desperation," prosecutors said, pointing to her education and lifestyle.

Defense Seeks Leniency

Sangha's defense team argued that she had accepted responsibility and did not try to downplay her actions. She is represented by defense attorneys Mark Geragos and Alexandra Kazarian.

They told the court that Sangha had no criminal history before her arrest and had taken part in recovery and rehabilitation programmes while in custody. Her defence asked for her release with time served.

"Sangha's demonstrated rehabilitation, including two years of sustained sobriety, consistent engagement in recovery programming, and strong community support, reflects a meaningful commitment to change and a low risk of recidivism," the defense wrote in court documents.

Known to her customers as the "Ketamine Queen," Sangha pleaded guilty to five federal charges related to Perry's overdose death. She has been in federal custody since her arrest in August 2024.

Addressing the court before sentencing, Sangha spoke about the consequences of her actions.

"I pray for forgiveness every day," she said. "Thank you for giving me the harshest reality check of my life. Thank you for taking me out of the equation."

Despite arguments for leniency, the judge handed down a 15-year prison sentence to her.

(With inputs from news agencies)