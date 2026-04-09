Nepali Man Makes Indian Tourists Clean Gutka Spit From Street, Video Sparks Debate

A video from Nepal has sparked widespread debate online after a local man confronted a group of Indian tourists for spitting gutka on a public road. The confrontation took place when a Nepali resident noticed Indian tourists spitting gutka from a moving vehicle onto a public road. The local man stopped the tourists and firmly scolded them, stating, "Yeh India nahi hai bhai…Nepal hai…Paani daalo jaldi. (This is not India, brother, this is Nepal. Pour water quickly.)"

The tourists appeared visibly embarrassed, apologised repeatedly, and were made to clean the stains by pouring water on the road. The man filming the incident noted the irony of tourists from a "big country" like India spreading dirt in another nation.

"Aap log India se ho…Itna bada desh se aate ho…idhar aake ganda kar diya (You guys come from such a big country and are spreading dirt here)," the local was heard saying. He again asks them to clean the spot properly instead of just saying sorry and moving on.

Watch the video here:



The video has garnered millions of views and triggered a broader conversation about public behaviour. Many social media users, including those from India, praised the Nepali man for holding the tourists accountable on the spot rather than ignoring the act. Others felt the Nepali man's reaction was excessive and urged him to avoid generalising all Indians.

One user wrote, "When Nepalese come to our country, work here, and stay here, we don't disrespect you or your country. Yes, they are wrong, but they are apologizing. Still, it seems very intentional how you are blaming the entire country. This clearly shows hate. Also, the people in the comment section are also supporting this. This is so sad how you are behaving with guests in your country. If they would have argued, then I would have understood, but they are clearly saying, 'Sorry."

Another said, "This is love for the nation, so take it positively." A third added, "He quickly started apologizing. So nice."

A fourth added, "If the government bans pan, tobacco, gutka, and alcohol, India can see a 95 percent correction in civilian behaviour."

The incident has also reignited discussions about the lack of civic sense among some travellers and the "embarrassment" such habits cause globally.

