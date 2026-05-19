Tourist Alleges Discrimination In Himachal, Claims Cafes Favouring Israelis: 'Felt Like 3rd-Class Citizen'

An Indian tourist has warned social media users to avoid Dharamkot, Himachal Pradesh, after feeling like a "third-class citizen" due to local businesses favouring foreign tourists. In a social media post titled "Please don't go this place if you don't want to ruin your Himachal trip," the traveller detailed that they visited the hill station all excited after hearing good things about the place, but the reality felt totally different.

"I recently went to Dharamkot in Himachal with so much excitement. I had heard so much about the place and saw many beautiful videos online, so I thought it would be an amazing experience. But reality felt very different," the user wrote in the post.

The tourist highlighted that the cafes and restaurants in the area were particularly rude towards Indians and made them feel unwelcome, while foreigners received a friendly response.

"As an Indian, I honestly felt like a third-class citizen there. cafes and restaurants behaved in a way that made me feel unwelcome, almost like I was a beggar who couldn't pay, even though I was a customer like everyone else," the tourist stated.

The traveller alleged that their group faced entry denials at various local restaurants. Furthermore, they claimed that when the group was finally seated, Israeli tourists were consistently prioritised and served more quickly.

"What hurt more was seeing Israeli tourists getting their food earlier, even though we had ordered the exact same thing before them. At first, I ignored it and thought, “Chalo, ho jata hai sometimes" (Now worries, it happens sometimes). But after noticing it again and again, it really ruined my mood."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users shared similar experiences, while others urged the individual not to visit places where the locals were not welcome.

"Last June in Dharamkot, we ordered ginger tea. A few minutes later, two white guys arrived and ordered something. They got their ginger tea + tarts served before us," said one user, while another added: "Yup. Although I didn't try to get into any Israeli cafes or eateries, it was surprising to see so many Israelis there. And they come into any shop with entitlement."

A third commented: "Why go when you are not welcome? There are many places in India where people would welcome you with folded hands! It is always money over nation for many businesses and tourists as well."

A fourth said: "Dharmsala on the whole was such a disappointing experience to me too. Nothing about the place felt like pristine and special. Loads of crazy tourists and lack of local vibes. Everything was Delhi-fied. Such a letdown."