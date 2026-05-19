Missing Belt Becomes Crucial Missing Link In Twisha Sharma Death Probe

An unsettling lapse on the police's part has come forward in the Twisha Sharma death probe, as calls for justice in the case span from Delhi to Bhopal and across the country. According to AIIMS Bhopal's post-mortem report, the belt allegedly used by the Noida woman to hang herself at her Bhopal matrimonial home was not brought by the investigating officer for the autopsy.

It was due to this missing piece of crucial evidence that doctors could not match the alleged ligature material with the marks found on the woman's neck, reinforcing questions on the investigation and preservation and tampering of evidence.

33-year-old model and actress Twisha Sharma, who met Samarth Singh through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of prolonged mental and physical abuse, dowry harassment, and using influence to weaken the investigation.

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Misrod Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap, who is heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, told IANS that the belt was secured from the spot and admitted the lapse on the investigation officer's part. He added that the item was later handed over to the Forensic Science Laboratory team and then deposited at AIIMS Bhopal.

Another question regarding the probe into Twisha Sharma's death surrounded moving her body to the hospital without first calling police to the scene. On this Kashyap told IANS, "This constitutes a key point in our ongoing investigation. CCTV cameras are installed at their residence, and we are currently retrieving footage from them. We are also conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her transportation to the hospital."

Twisha Sharma's family has also alleged the use of undue influence by Samarth Singh's mother Giribala Singh, a retired judge and a co-accused in the case. She had claimed that her daughter-in-law was a psychiatric patient and a drug addict and would show symptoms of withdrawal when she did not receive her dose. The police have denied any evidence that substantiates this claim.

Twisha Sharma Death Case Updates

To counter the dowry allegations, the retired judge attached online transaction slips ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000, claiming they regularly provided for Twisha's needs.

While Giribala Singh was earlier granted anticipatory bail in the case by a sessions court, her son Samarth was denied the same. Subsequently, the Bhopal Police officially announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for any information leading to his arrest. The woman's father Navnidhi Sharma told PTI that the rejection was only a partial step towards justice and the actual victory would only come when both are punished, demanding the immediate arrest of both the husband and the retired judge.

Twisha Sharma's family has maintained that she was a happy girl who changed after marriage and lost 15 kilograms of weight amid relentless mental harassment. Chats of hers with her mother and a friend surfaced on Monday, showing her constant appeals to be saved from the torture. She also constantly asked her mother to take her back home from Bhopal, while advising her friend not to get "stuck" in a marriage. The chats with her mother also pointed towards a pregnancy, abortion and Samarth Singh questioning who was the father of the child. Her relatives claimed that she was in touch with them till around 10 pm on the day of her death.