In a WhatsApp chat dated May 7, Twisha spoke about living with anxiety and the will to do something with her life.

"I have been under anxiety because I am sitting at home. I want to do something with my life. Shaadi makes your family, but you cannot stop working on yourself, for yourself regardless where you are," she wrote.

The 33-year-old MBA graduate warned a friend against rushing into marriage and advised her friend to think through before getting married.

"Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna. Filhal bas yahi kahungi. Call you sometime soon. (Don't rush into marriage just out of an urge to get married. Move ahead only after thinking it through carefully. For now, that's all I'd say.)