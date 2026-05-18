Twisha Sharma Death Updates: Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, married Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based advocate in December 2025. Five months later, on Tuesday (May 12) night, Twisha's family received the news of her death. Twisha died of hanging, according to a post-mortem report. Twisha's family has accused her in-laws of mental harassment and have demanded a fresh post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi.
Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old former Miss Pune, had appeared in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu. She held an MBA degree and had worked for several years in Delhi before her marriage.
Here Are Updates On Twisha Sharma Death Case:
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Twisha Sharma Was Dealing With Anxiety, She Had Told Friend
In a WhatsApp chat dated May 7, Twisha spoke about living with anxiety and the will to do something with her life.
"I have been under anxiety because I am sitting at home. I want to do something with my life. Shaadi makes your family, but you cannot stop working on yourself, for yourself regardless where you are," she wrote.
The 33-year-old MBA graduate warned a friend against rushing into marriage and advised her friend to think through before getting married.
"Shaadi ki khujli me shaadi mat karna. Soch samaj kar aage badhna. Filhal bas yahi kahungi. Call you sometime soon. (Don't rush into marriage just out of an urge to get married. Move ahead only after thinking it through carefully. For now, that's all I'd say.)
Twisha Sharma Death Case: "I'm Trapped, Tu Mat Phasna": Twisha Sharma's Instagram Message To Friend
In an Instagram chat with a friend, Twisha appeared distressed.
"I am trapped bro. Bas tu mat phasna. (You just make sure you don't get stuck.) Can't talk much. I will call when the time is right," she wrote.
Her friend replied: "I am worried about you. I love you so much."
Twisha Sharma Death Case: What The Post-Mortem Report Says
According to the short post-mortem report, Twisha died due to "antemortem hanging by ligature," indicating she was alive when hanged. The report also mentions "multiple antemortem injuries" (wounds, bruises before death) over other parts of the body.
Twisha medically terminated her pregnancy a week before her death, the report revealed.
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Twisha's Last Phone Call With Mother
May 12: Twisha Sharma called her mother at 10:05 pm and detailed on the harassment she was subject to at her husband's home in Bhopal.
"During the conversation, she abruptly disconnected the call after her husband entered the room," said Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, an officer in the Indian Army. "Repeated attempts were thereafter made by our family to contact her, Samarth, and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh, but no one responded," he added.
Ten minutes later, at 10:15 pm, Giribala Singh answered the call. Twisha's family requested her to check on her daughter immediately.
Another five minutes later, at 10:20 pm, the family was informed that Twisha was "not breathing."
Twisha Sharma News: Twisha Sharma's Professional Journey
According to an unverified LinkedIn profile, Twisha was an "dynamic professional" with experience as a Marketing Manager in the restaurant industry.
She acted in advertisements and regional films, and also stepped into filmmaking.
"I have also explored the performing arts, learning from industry experts and taking on lead roles in ads and regional films. Additionally, I have ventured into the world of filmmaking, gaining valuable insights," the profile mentioned.
Twisha Sharma News: Who Was Twisha Sharma, MBA Graduate, Found Dead At Husband's Home In Bhopal
- A 33-year-old former Miss Pune and MBA graduate from Noida
- She appeared in the Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu
- Professionally, she had a background in marketing and communications