"I Feel Suffocated, Ma": Noida's Twisha Sharma Wanted To Return Home

"Mujhe bhaut zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa (I feel suffocated, Mother)." This was one of the many messages Twisha Sharma sent her mother days before she was found dead at her husband's home in Bhopal.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, married Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based advocate in December 2025. They had met on a dating app in 2024. On Tuesday (May 12), Twisha was found dead.

According to the short post-mortem report, Twisha died due to "antemortem hanging by ligature," indicating she was alive when hanged. The report also mentions "multiple antemortem injuries" (wounds and bruises sustained before death) over other parts of the body.

WhatsApp chats between Twisha and her mother have revealed that she felt 'trapped' in an unhappy marriage and was being mentally harassed. The 33-year-old Twisha was emotionally distressed and repeatedly asked her mother to come and take her back home.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, married Samarth Singh, a Bhopal-based advocate in December 2025.

April 30: "Kyu Bheja Mujhe Yaha"

According to the chats accessed by NDTV, Twisha, on April 30, posed a rhetorical question to her mother, and asked why she had been sent to Bhopal. Twisha alleged that her husband, Samarth, did not speak a word to her while on their way from the Bhopal airport to their home.

"Kyu bheja mujhe yaha. Ye yaha baat hi nahi kar raha hai (Why did you send me to Bhopal? He isn't talking to me)," she wrote to her mother.

"Bhopal bula kar phir se sab natak (He called me to Bhopal only to stage the same old drama all over again)," she added, indicating that there were ongoing issues between the couple.

"Mera jeevan narak ho gaya hai mummy (My life has become a living hell, Mom)," she wrote in another message.

When Twisha Asked Her Mother To Take Her Home

"Maa aap mujhe yaha se lene aajao kal please (Please come, and pick me up from here tomorrow)," Twisha pleaded to her mother in a WhatsApp text sent on May 7. She stated that it looked as though her husband did not need her anymore and that he had been "tolerating (her) for a year."

Twisha sounded clueless about what she had done to 'disappoint her husband' and asked her mother to come alone.

Feeling Of Loneliness

In one of the conversations, Twisha expressed feeling lonely and missing her family back in Noida. She blamed her "bad deeds" for her current situation and for being alone.

"Main Pagal Ho Jaungi"

Twisha was allegedly accused of carrying an illegitimate child and subsequently forced to undergo an abortion. The MBA graduate repeatedly asked her mother, "How am I supposed to live with him?"

"Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bacha tha, aur main ignore karu??? Kaisi aurat ho aap. Ye apne ghatiya pane ki har limit cross kar ke baitha hai. Kaise reh lu iske saath (He is asking me whose child it was and you expect me to just ignore it? What kind of woman are you! He has crossed every limit. How am I supposed to live with him?)," she wrote to her mother in a series of messages sent on Saturday (May 9) afternoon.

She also accused her husband of pretending to be a good man in front of his mother while spewing venom in private.

"Mummy yaha par mai bas pagal ho jaungi. Mujhse nahi ho pa raha ab ye sab (Mom, I'm going to go crazy here. I just can't take this anymore)," she wrote.

Also Read | "Don't Marry Just Because You Want To": Twisha Sharma's Last Messages

Sharing Samarth's demands with her mother, Twisha wrote: "Papa se naak ragadva kar maafi maangvana chahta hai (He wants dad to go down on his knees, rub his nose on the ground and beg for forgiveness."

To this, her mother offered to visit Bhopal and apologise to her husband. Twisha rejected the idea.

Twisha further asked her mother not to ruin her life for "personal entertainment." What promped this remark remains unclear.

She accused her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, of being "ruthless" and repeated that she felt "suffocated."

"Neech baatein karta hai ye aadmi (This man talks filth)," Twisha told her mother.

Her mother suggested she speaks to her mother-in-law to seek clarity on what her husband wanted. "Mere saath nahi rehna chahta to main nahi rahugi. Lekin mujhe ganda nahi sunaye (If he doesn't want to live with me, I won't. But he shouldn't talk dirty to me)," Twisha's mother suggested.

Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh

'Trapped'

On Monday morning, Twisha said her in-laws thinks she is sad because she allegedly takes drugs. But I could also be upset over being abandoned by my husband, she added.

"Mujhe bhaut zaada ghutan ho rahi hai maa (I feel terribly suffocated, Mother)," she repeated. "Na rone denge ye log na hasne ki vajah denge. Main to bhaut buri tarah phas gayi hu (These people won't let me cry, nor will they give me any reason to laugh. I've gotten myself trapped)," she added.

Twisha told her mother that she does not feel like talking to anyone. When her mother suggested talking to Samarth nicely or to her mother-in-law, Twisha said the two were pretending like everything was normal.

Twisha's Last Chat

When her mother advised her to talk "normally" with everyone and not rush things, Twisha said she would if she were spoken to nicely.

"Baat karega normal toh mai bhi karugi he na. Mujhe koi acha thodi lag raha hai yaha (If he talks normally, then I will too. It's not like I'm enjoying being here)," she wrote to her mother.

The Last Phone Call

According to Twisha's family, she called her mother on the night of the incident at 10:05 pm and shared her ordeal.

"During the conversation, she abruptly disconnected the call after her husband entered the room," said Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, an officer in the Indian Army. "Repeated attempts were thereafter made by our family to contact her, Samarth, and her mother-in-law, but no one responded," he added.

Ten minutes later, at 10:15 pm, Giribala Singh answered the call. Twisha's family requested her to check on her daughter immediately.

Also Read | 'We're Living In Horror': Family Of Noida Woman Found Dead In Bhopal To NDTV

Another five minutes later, at 10:20 pm, the family was informed that Twisha was "not breathing."

Twisha was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The family alleges there was a delay in medical treatment despite the hospital being 10 minutes away.

"They reportedly reached the hospital only around 11:30 pm," Major Sharma added.

A case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide has been filed against Samarth Singh, who is currently on the run.