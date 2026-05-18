Dowry Death In Greater Noida? Woman Falls From 3rd Floor Year After Wedding

Her family spent nearly a crore for the wedding. A year and a half later, the 25-year-old woman is dead. She allegedly died by falling off the balcony of her third-floor apartment in Greater Noida, a suburb of Delhi, police said.

The incident, which took place late Sunday night, was reported from Greater Noida's Jalpura area under Ecotech-III police station limits.

The family of Deepika Nagar claims that she was being mentally and physically harassed for dowry.

"Last night, information was received that a woman - who had been married for one and a half years - died after jumping from a rooftop. Upon receiving this information, the police immediately reached the scene; necessary legal formalities are being conducted, and arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination," Shailendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Noida, said.

"Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family members, the woman's husband, Ritick Tanwar, and father-in-law have been arrested in connection with this case," the police officer added.

Deepika Nagar during her wedding in December 2024

According to the complaint filed by Deepika's father, the woman's in-laws were dissatisfied with the dowry given in marriage.

The 25-year-old woman's father, Sanjay Nagar, maintains that he gave Rs 11 lakh in cash, gold worth Rs 50 lakh, furniture and a Scorpio car during the wedding in December 2024.

The father, who filed a police complaint, alleged his daughter's in-laws demanded an additional dowry of Rs 50 lakh and a Fortuner car.

On Sunday, Deepika allegedly called her family crying and informed them she was being beaten and abused by her husband and in-laws.

Deepika's father, accompanied by a few relatives, reportedly visited the in-laws' house the same evening and tried to resolve the dispute.

Later, the family received information that Deepika had fallen from the balcony and was seriously injured.

The injury marks as seen on Deepika Nagar's body

"Those beasts killed her last night. They killed her out of greed for dowry. For the past 10 months, she had been constantly telling us about her plight, but we kept trying to reason with her. Yet, it made absolutely no difference to them whatsoever. We even spoke yesterday. I had actually met her yesterday as well. As soon as we left for home, we received a call at 12:30 am. There are visible marks of injury on her body. After killing her, they threw her down from the roof," Deepika's father, Sanjay Nagar, told reporters.

The victim's family has alleged that injury marks were found on Deepika's body and blood was coming from her nose and ears at the hospital.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)